COVID-19 testing restrictions were loosened for Tri-Cities-area residents more than a week ago, but that hasn’t resulted in many more people seeking to be tested.
Now that the state has also eased requirements to allow for testing of people with mild symptoms, the director of the North Ottawa Community Health System’s Urgent Care, Dr. Lisa Hoekstra, is urging anyone in the Grand Haven area with any COVID-19 symptoms to call the screening number, 616-935-7810. Those symptoms include cough, fever, shortness of breath, loss of smell, runny nose, sore throat and diarrhea.
The more people tested will lead to more of their contacts being located, and then people with the virus can be contained. This is the only way to stop the spread of the virus, Hoekstra said.
And, if we do this, we can get back to normal life sooner, the doctor said.
“We are very, very far from doing that,” Hoekstra said. “We needed to produce test kits months ago.”
The local hospital system’s Beacon Boulevard drive-up test site (by appointment only) has tested 164 people, as of Wednesday morning, since the location was opened March 17. Eighteen of those cases were positive for COVID-19, Hoekstra said.
Ottawa County has reported 75 confirmed cases, as of Wednesday, with 21 percent of those people being hospitalized. Two virus-related deaths have also been reported in the county.
Because North Ottawa Community Hospital officials started looking for tests and equipment in late January, the Grand Haven hospital has everything it needs now to conduct several hundred tests. The hospital also has a small amount of the reagent needed to run the tests, but that is being reserved for hospitalized people or patients who come in through the emergency room.
Hospital spokesperson Jennifer VanSkiver said the test results, when run in the hospital lab, can have results back in 45 minutes. Most tests still have to be sent to private labs or the state lab, and it takes up to seven days for results to be returned, depending on how backed-up the labs are, she said. The NOCH lab received approval April 10 to conduct the tests in house, VanSkiver said.
“If we truly are going to know how many people in our community have it, we have to test more people,” Hoekstra said. “We’re trying to get to the point that 95 percent of what we test is negative. To contain it, we need to catch the 5 percent who have the virus. Up to now, we have failed at that miserably. We’ve just caught people with severe cases, and not all of them could be tested due to the lack of tests.”
Calls to the test screening line numbered in the hundreds in its first few days. That was mid-March, when all of the test sites were starting to open and people had a lot of questions, Hoekstra said.
Since then, people have become more educated. They’ve also learned that a lot of people would not be tested, the doctor said. The calls have numbered in the 30s recently, and it could also be down because social distancing is working. It’s working to the extent that the number of all infectious diseases and sports injuries are down.
Because doctors are not doing elective surgeries, their caseloads are down immensely and a lot of people are getting laid off, Hoekstra said.
Still, the surge hasn’t hit and may not be in Ottawa County for a while yet, Hoekstra said, explaining that Spectrum Health is saying the surge in West Michigan could be June or July.
“The good news is that, hopefully, our surge will be lower,” Hoekstra said.
But the numbers still show the problem increasing, she added.
“If we all go back to work right now, we will be Detroit in 4-6 weeks because we don’t have the ability to test everyone and contain those who have it,” Hoekstra said.
Hoekstra recommends that everyone wear masks if they work around other people or if they have to go into a store. She anticipates that people in the United States will be wearing masks for a long time, even when they start going back to work.
According to the World Health Organization, any government that wants to start lifting restrictions must first meet these six conditions:
1. Disease transmission is under control.
2. Health systems are able to “detect, test, isolate and treat every case and trace every contact.”
3. Hot spot risks are minimized in vulnerable places, such as nursing homes.
4. Schools, workplaces and other essential places have established preventive measures.
5. The risk of importing new cases “can be managed.”
6. Communities are fully educated, engaged and empowered to live under a new normal.
