A steady light rain this morning. Showers with perhaps a rumble of thunder developing for the afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High near 75F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Tonight
Showers and thundershowers this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low 68F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Those who are eligible to donate blood are asked to roll up their sleeves and help in their local communities.
“It is important to give blood right now because hospitals in the U.S. are having to manage a very depleted blood inventory,” said Dr. Justin Kreuter, a transfusion medicine physician with the Mayo Clinic Blood Donor Center. “In a normal year, the summer is usually a period of national shortage. However, this year, the shortage has been exacerbated by the combination of hospitals ramping back up their patient care to pre-COVID levels and recruitment of volunteer blood donors has not been able to keep pace.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.