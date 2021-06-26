LIFE-HEALTH-BLOOD-SHORTAGE-DMT

There is no substitute for human blood. All transfusions use blood from a donor. Each whole blood donation can help as many as three people.

Those who are eligible to donate blood are asked to roll up their sleeves and help in their local communities.

“It is important to give blood right now because hospitals in the U.S. are having to manage a very depleted blood inventory,” said Dr. Justin Kreuter, a transfusion medicine physician with the Mayo Clinic Blood Donor Center. “In a normal year, the summer is usually a period of national shortage. However, this year, the shortage has been exacerbated by the combination of hospitals ramping back up their patient care to pre-COVID levels and recruitment of volunteer blood donors has not been able to keep pace.”

