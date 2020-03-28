Here is the latest information on the coronavirus in Michigan, including the number of cases state officials report and other updates affecting West Michigan.
State officials report nearly 1,000 new cases
In the state's Saturday 3 p.m. update, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 993 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 4,650.
The state's death toll also rose to 111. There are a total of 47 cases in the Michigan Department of Corrections.
Southeast Michigan continues to be the hardest hit region, with 83 percent of the cases across the state. The city of Detroit has over 1,300 cases and 30 deaths.
The state emphasizes that the report of cumulative data is "provisional and subject to change. As public health investigations of individual cases continue, there will be corrections to the status and details of referred cases that result in changes to this report."
Allegan County reports 2nd case of COVID-19
The Allegan County Health Department confirmed the county's second case of COVID-19 Saturday.
The 40-year-old patient is currently hospitalized and has no history of travel. The patient, who is not specified as a man or a woman, took the proper precautions and had minimal community contact when they learned of the diagnosis, according to the county.
The health department is still investigating the case.
Trump approves Whitmer's disaster declaration request
President Donald Trump approved Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's major disaster declaration request for Michigan.
The declaration provides additional money to address the outbreak. A top health official said the situation in Detroit will worsen.
