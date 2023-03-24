The Ottawa County Department of Public Health announced Thursday that it will begin to close its COVID-19 community testing sites this week, marking the end of nearly three years of service.
Testing at the Holland location, located at 515 Waverly St., will end on Saturday, March 25. Testing at the Hudsonville location, located at 3100 Port Sheldon Road, will end on Thursday, March 30.
COVID-19 testing is still widely available through other sources in the county.
A TestandGo self-service COVID-19 PCR testing kiosk has been placed at the Gary Byker Library, 3338 Van Buren St. in Hudsonville. Testing at the kiosk is free, and is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Results are usually available within 48 hours. To register for a test, visit register2.testandgo.com.
Free at-home COVID-19 test kits are available at local libraries throughout the county through the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. Tests are available at Loutit District Library, Spring Lake District Library and Fruitport District Library.
Free at-home test kits may also still be available by visiting covid.gov or accesscovidtests.org.
Testing is also available through local health care providers and pharmacies.
To make an appointment to receive a COVID-19 vaccine or booster, call 616-396-5266.
The Ottawa County Department of Public Health works with our community to help assure conditions that promote and protect health. For more information, visit miOttawa.org/COVID19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.