Kindergarten teacher Megan Goffnett, left, takes a photo of several students posing with Ottawa County Deputy Monte White during a Law Enforcement Appreciation Day celebration at Robinson Elementary School in May.
HOLLAND TWP. — The Ottawa County Department of Public Health (OCDPH) will host a kindergarten health fair on Thursday, July 21, to help parents prepare incoming kindergartners for going back to school with free immunizations and hearing, vision and dental screenings.
The health fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the department’s Holland clinic, 12251 James St. The fair will have skilled nurses, technicians and dental hygienists providing services in a kid-friendly environment with prizes, snacks and a special guest appearance.
