MUSKEGON COUNTY — Muskegon County reported the deaths of two COVID-19 patients on Friday.
The victims are an 83 year old man and a 78 year old man.
“Our hearts go out to their families during their time of grief,” said Kathy Moore, Muskegon County Health Officer. “It is critical for us to protect each another and take all possible measures of prevention. Please stay home to help slow the spread of this illness.”
Surgeon general on pandemic: Detroit will worsen next week
The U.S. surgeon general says the situation in Detroit, a national “hot spot” for cases of the new coronavirus, will worsen. Three Detroit-area counties — Wayne, Oakland and Macomb — account for 84% of the nearly 3,000 people in Michigan confirmed to have COVID-19.
At least 60 have died, all but eight from the three-county region. Surgeon General Jerome Adams tells “CBS This Morning” that Detroit “will have a worse week next week."
His comments come as as Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's administration implements a plan in which hospitals outside southeast Michigan accept patients from hospitals overwhelmed with virus patients.
Greenville student diagnosed with COVID-19
A Greenville High School student has been diagnosed with COVID-19, according to the Greenville Daily News.
The district notified the community of the diagnosis, but was limited in what information could be shared. Greenville Public Schools Superintendent Linda Van Houten said the district is working with the Kent County Health Department to follow all the appropriate protocols for the situation.
Friday's cases
There were a total of 801 new cases reported on Friday, March 27, and 32 more deaths.
That brings the state's total COVID-19 cases to 3,657, with 92 deaths. There are 21 total cases in Ottawa County, with zero deaths to date.
