The Ottawa County Department of Public Health reports 432 total cases of COVID-19, and 23 deaths attributed to the virus, as of Saturday, May 9.
Nine percent of those who have tested positive have required hospitalization, and 113 people have recovered from the virus.
As of May 2, a total of 4,402 tests have been conducted on Ottawa County residents, with 354 confirmed positive results and 4,048 negative tests for an 8 percent positive rate.
The State of Michigan announced 430 confirmed COVID-19 cases Saturday, and 133 deaths. That brings the state's total to 46,756 confirmed cases, and 4,526 deaths.
As of May 8, 22,686 Michiganders have recovered from the virus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.