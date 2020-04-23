Another expansion of COVID-19 testing capabilities was approved earlier this week by the state health department, but that will only happen in limited amounts locally until more supplies can be obtained, according to Jennifer VanSkiver, chief information officer for the North Ottawa Community Health System.
The Grand Haven health system is also gearing up and ready to start doing testing for antibodies.
“We’re ready to go – we’re just waiting for the reagent (a substance or mixture for use in chemical analysis or other reactions),” VanSkiver said.
The COVID-19 test, which determines if someone has the virus, is “more like a snapshot in time,” VanSkiver said. It tests for antibodies to determine whether or not someone has had the disease and whether they were sick or not, and will help health officials get a better idea of the spread of the new coronavirus, she explained.
Two weeks ago, NOCHS announced that it has the capability to split the media in the test kits and that it was able to start screening people with mild symptoms. A week later, the state gave the go-ahead for testing what are considered Priority 3 patients.
On Tuesday, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services approved the testing of Priority 4 patients, or people with no symptoms.
VanSkiver said the expanded testing is possible if you have the supplies and if you have properly forecast where you are in the disease progression.
Calls to the NOCHS screening line (616-935-7810) increased as did the number of tests given, but the new guidelines caused officials to re-evaluate testing supplies and slow down a little. That could change tomorrow, VanSkiver said, if the Grand Haven hospital were to get more supplies.
What North Ottawa Community Hospital is doing, in limited numbers, is testing its employees with no symptoms. That started Wednesday.
Once all of the hospital employees have been tested, then more testing will be done of area residents, VanSkiver said.
What VanSkiver is calling the “X-factor” is the backlog of patients who are delaying care, and their situations are becoming “urgent and emergent.” The hospital has to be able to test those patients before they are admitted.
Kent County officials have predicted the COVID-19 surge for West Michigan to be in May or possibly June, VanSkiver said. Locally, officials expect an uptick in patients “more like a gentle hill,” she said.
While health systems work to increase the number of people tested for the COVID-19 virus, there is also a push by all hospitals to start testing for antibodies. Both of the tests will help health department officials get a look at the spread of the virus.
VanSkiver said that NOCHS has everything they need to do the antibody test, other than the reagent needed for the reaction. When they do get it, they have to run sample tests and obtain state approval before any widespread testing is done.
While no more NOCH workers have been laid off since the initial furlough a couple of weeks ago, VanSkiver said it is a fight to find the funding to keep all services going. A lot depends on what happens with the vote this week on the coronavirus aid package. That bill includes $75 billion for hospitals as well as funds for ramped-up testing, she said.
In the meantime, the community’s support is essential, VanSkiver said.
“Whatever the community can continue to do to support us, we need it,” she said.
That includes making homemade meals for the staff, donating personal protection equipment, care packages, and letters and signs of support. The hospital’s list of needs is on its website at noch.org.
VanSkiver said the hospital staff has experts in infectious diseases and have worked with them for years.
“We know how to manage communicable disease,” she said.
All COVID-19 operations are handled separately from other parts of the hospital, so people should not be afraid to go there for routine blood tests, pick up medications or visit the emergency room, VanSkiver said.
“The best way to help us is to use us,” she said.
