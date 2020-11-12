The continuing increase of positive COVID-19 cases in Ottawa County has led North Ottawa Community Hospital and its affiliated health care facilities to temporarily close off access to most visitors.
Effective immediately, no visitors are allowed in the Grand Haven hospital’s emergency room or inpatient unit, which includes the medical/surgical floor and the intensive care unit, Chief Communications Officer Jennifer VanSkiver said Tuesday morning. The only exceptions are a minor being accompanied by his or her parents, or in end-of-life/compassionate care circumstances.
Anyone bringing a patient to the hospital for an appointment or elective surgery will be asked to wait in his or her car, VanSkiver said.
Visitors have not been allowed in the North Ottawa Care Center at Heartwood Lodge for the past couple of weeks, under orders from the Ottawa County Department of Public Health.
“The county has deemed the whole area as Level E, so none of the nursing homes are accepting visitors,” VanSkiver said.
Instead, officials are encouraging families to Facetime their loved ones. Staff will help provide the proper technology for families who need it. Window visits are also encouraged.
“We are in a ‘community spread’ situation,” VanSkiver said. “The virus can’t be traced now, so it can’t be contained.”
As of Tuesday morning, NOCH had six patients sick with the coronavirus, with one of those patients being on a ventilator.
“Every hospital in this region is experiencing elevated hospital visits,” she said.
All of the hospitals in the Grand Rapids-based Spectrum Health system are, collectively, at 75 percent capacity. Mercy Health’s hospitals in Michigan that are part of the Trinity Health System are, collectively, at 63.5 percent capacity. Metro Health is at 79.3 percent capacity, Holland Hospital is at 90 percent capacity and NOCH is at 40 percent capacity.
Officials from all of the hospitals in West Michigan communicate daily to see where they stand with COVID-19 patients. If one hospital is full, they work on transferring patients to another hospital to help each other.
VanSkiver said that all of the COVID-19 patients at NOCH came through its emergency room. None of them are transfers from other hospitals.
And while there is a plan in place for potential field hospitals, right now area hospitals say they are able to handle the current rise in COVID-19 patients.
“Hospitals are managing,” VanSkiver said. “The risk factor for us to sustain the capacity we have now, or for increased numbers of patients, is staff. It’s not so much do we have room for the patients, it’s do we have the staff to care for the patients.
“Exposure to staff is increasing because we have let up our guard,” she added. “We need the community to step up.”
NOCH is continuing to offer all of its services, VanSkiver said.
“Surgeries and routine lab work are still being done,” she noted.
One recent change is that anyone experiencing any kind of respiratory symptoms and in need of blood draws is being directed to a separate area at the back of the hospital campus.
The hospital is also maintaining separate emergency room and surgical areas for people who have COVID-19 or its symptoms.
As of Wednesday, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said the total number of confirmed cases of the virus has reached 229,285 in the state. Michigan’s COVID-19-related death toll is 7,766.
Ottawa County has had a total of 8,330 lab-confirmed cases since the pandemic began in March, with 91 deaths. Three deaths were reported Wednesday: a man in his 70s and a woman in her 90s, both with underlying health conditions, according to the county health department, and a third victim whose information was not immediately available.
