Cases, test positivity and wastewater surveillance are all showing an increase in COVID-19, according to the Ottawa County Department of Public Health.
At the same time, the state of Michigan is anticipating a COVID-19 surge heading into May.
“Hospitalizations and deaths are not expected to reach numbers seen during previous COVID-19 surges, but now is a good time to think about how to prepare for the upcoming surge,” the county health department said in a press release.
The current wave is attributed to the BA.2 sub-variant of the omicron variant.
While cases may increase, immunity obtained through vaccination, boosters and infection from the most recent omicron surge are expected to help limit hospitalizations and deaths.
Michigan is currently in the post-surge recovery phase of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to health officials, and the COVID-19 community level in Ottawa County is listed as “low.”
Ottawa County residents are urged to:
Stay up to date with your COVID-19 vaccination.
Contact your health care provider now to learn about treatment options appropriate for you in case you become ill.
Isolate and quarantine if necessary.
Get tested if you are exposed or have symptoms; free at-home test kits are available at covid.gov/tests/.
ake additional steps to protect yourself and others.
Get a free KN95 mask at municipal locations and libraries throughout the county.
One new aspect of this phase of the pandemic is that treatment options are becoming more accessible to patients who become ill with COVID-19. However, treatment must be started within the first few days of a positive test to be effective.
If you test positive and are an older adult or someone who is at increased risk of getting very sick from COVID-19, contact your health care provider right away after a positive test to determine if you are eligible for treatment, even if your symptoms are mild. You can also visit a Test to Treat location and, if eligible, receive a prescription from a provider at that location.
Follow CDC guidance on testing for COVID-19 and use the Test to Treat locator, or call 800-232-0233 (TTY 888-720-7489) to find a testing location that can provide treatment if you test positive.
After a record 14,742 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa County in January, that number dipped to 2,856 in February, 634 in March and 879 in April. There have been 39 new cases in the county through the first several days of March.
