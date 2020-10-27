While the number of people hospitalized locally is up, the hospitalizations are not due to COVID-19, according to North Ottawa Community Hospital spokesperson Jennifer VanSkiver.
NOCH was at about 20 percent capacity as of Monday, VanSkiver said.
Unlike other hospitals in the region and across the country that are reporting big increases in the number of patients with the coronavirus, those numbers are staying low at the Grand Haven hospital.
“We really don’t know why that is,” VanSkiver said. “We attribute some of that to people in our community being mostly compliant.”
NOCH has treated less than 10 people for COVID-19 since March, and none of them was on a ventilator, VanSkiver said.
Still, the expectation is that will change and the hospital remains ready for it.
“Everything is still in place,” VanSkiver said, noting that COVID-19 patients use a separate entrance and hospital rooms. “Our county has reinstated the state of emergency and we remain in incident command.”
Hospital and county officials hold weekly meetings and adjust plans and supplies as needed, VanSkiver said.
The hospital is still limiting access to the building through its main and emergency room entrances. Screening and temperature checking continues to happen.
The North Ottawa Community Health System has continued to operate, by appointment, a COVID-19 test site at the former Panera Bread location off South Beacon Boulevard. However, the site is temporarily closed, starting today through Nov. 9, because those people staffing the test site are needed back at their regular jobs at the hospital.
Instead, members of the National Guard will staff a drive-up test site at the NOCHS test location on Monday, Nov. 2, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This will be done on a first-come, first-serve basis. The tests are free and no appointment is needed.
VanSkiver said they are hoping to add additional dates at the site while hospital officials work on a sustainable plan for maintaining the testing site and for increasing testing capacity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.