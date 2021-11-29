The state health department said Monday that there were 25,329 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 137 deaths related to COVID-19 reported in Michigan over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.
Monday's daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the health department since the last web update report on Nov. 24. Over the five days (Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday), the average number of new confirmed cases is about 5,066 per day.
Michigan's pandemic total number of confirmed cases is now 1,301,593, with 23,732 deaths related to COVID-19.
Note on the deaths reported Monday: Regular reviews of death certificate data maintained in Vital Records reporting systems are conducted by MDHHS staff three times per week. As a part of this process, records that identify COVID-19 infection as a contributing factor to death are compared against all laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Michigan Disease Surveillance System (MDSS). If a death certificate is matched to a confirmed COVID-19 case and that record in the MDSS does not indicate the individual died, the MDSS record is updated to indicate the death and the appropriate local health department is notified. These matched deaths are then included with mortality information posted to the Michigan Coronavirus website. As a result of the most recent assessment, Monday's data includes 57 additional deaths identified by this methodology.
The Ottawa County health department reported Monday that there were 862 new cases of the virus and four deaths related to COVID-19 since its last update on Nov. 24. That brings the county's pandemic total number of cases to 49,311, with nearly 42,000 recovered and 557 deaths.
Ottawa County's seven-day average number of new cases, as of Monday is about 201. That's down from the daily average of nearly 300 last week.
Muskegon County added 956 confirmed cases of the virus and 16 deaths in the past week, the state health department reported Monday. The county's pandemic total of confirmed cases is now 25,891, with 449 deaths related to COVID-19.
