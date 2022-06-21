The Ottawa County Department of Public Health says it will begin providing the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines to children under the age of 5, beginning today.
Last week, Food and Drug Administration (FDA) advisors recommended expanding the emergency use authorization of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to children younger than 5. On June 18, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued its endorsement of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices’ recommendation to make the vaccines available.
The authorizations will add children ages 6 months through 5 years to those eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine and expand the eligibility for those eligible to receive the Moderna vaccine.
Both vaccines were shown to be effective at reducing severe illness, hospitalization and death; and were also shown to be safe, with minimal to moderate short-term side effects experienced by children in the clinical trials, health officials say.
The Moderna vaccine will be provided to children in a two-dose series, with four weeks between doses for most children. For immunocompromised children, a third (booster) dose is recommended four weeks after the second dose.
The Pfizer vaccine will be provided in a three-dose series, with three weeks between doses one and two, and eight weeks between doses two and three.
“As with other routine vaccinations for children, the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines have undergone a thorough testing and review process to ensure they are safe and effective for young children," said Lisa Stefanovsky, Ottawa County's administrative health officer. "We understand that parents still may have questions, and we respect the rights of parents to choose what medical measures are right for their child.
“Although severe illness, hospitalization and death are rare among children, there is still a risk from COVID-19," she added. "We encourage parents to talk with their trusted health care provider about what is best for their children.”
COVID-19 has become one of the top 10 causes of pediatric death. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 485 children between the ages of zero and 4 have died from COVID-19, and many more children and teens have been hospitalized because of the disease. While children and adolescents are typically at lower risk than adults of becoming severely ill or hospitalized, the short and long-term effects of infection are unpredictable.
Currently, Ottawa County remains in the CDC’s "Low COVID-19 Community Level." OCDPH recommends staying up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and getting tested if you believe you have been exposed to COVID-19 or are experiencing symptoms. Individuals may choose to wear a mask at any time.
People with symptoms, a positive test or exposure to someone with COVID-19 should wear a mask to protect others from exposure to the virus. If you are pregnant, immunocompromised or at high risk for severe disease, it is highly recommended that you get vaccinated to protect yourself and others from COVID-19.
Parents are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician or trusted health care provider for more information on vaccination or to obtain a vaccine. Clinic availability and scheduling at clinics around the county can be found by visiting vaccinatewestmi.com or calling 616-396-5266 to schedule an appointment at OCDPH clinics.
