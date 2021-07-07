CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The highly contagious COVID-19 delta variant is one of the fastest-spreading variants, and could also prove to be one of more elusive to diagnose, doctors say.
That's because the delta symptoms do not follow the most common COVID-19 symptoms.
Dr. David Priest, an infectious disease specialist with Novant Health, said while the loss of taste and smell was the most telltale sign of the coronavirus throughout the pandemic, many getting sick with delta present with more vague symptoms, like a runny nose or sore throat.
Diagnosis is more difficult now with symptoms overlapping with another respiratory virus, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), which is spiking, and it could get even more complicated in the fall when cold and flu also join the mix more prevalently.
“This virus more efficiently binds to these cells, then enters those cells, and may, in some ways, elude immune system more effectively,” Priest said, noting that difference makes it more contagious and more likely to do damage in communities with lower vaccination rates.
With the overlap in symptoms across viruses, doctors will have to be diligent in pinpointing COVID-19 cases, Priest said.
“Clinicians are going to have to think through that. They're going to have to have the testing," he explained. "They need to distinguish these viruses and make sure it's not COVID because it's going to get confusing with a lot of things circulating in the community."
Priest noted that it is important for people to continue to get tested for COVID-19 if they have any of the symptoms, even if it feels like a mild cold.
According to the CDC, the coronavirus has a wide range of symptoms: fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, and diarrhea.
Priest added that the longer people wait to get vaccinated, the more opportunity the virus has to mutate again. Areas with lower vaccination rates could see a rise in hospitalizations, he said.
