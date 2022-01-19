GRAND RAPIDS — The patient population at a West Michigan children's hospital facility is mirroring a recent spike in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.
Officials at Spectrum Health Helen DeVos Children's Hospital in Grand Rapids on Wednesday reported its highest number of COVID patients since the start of the pandemic: 22.
Of the pediatric patients, two-thirds are hospitalized with a primary COVID-related diagnosis and 11 are in the hospital's intensive care unit (ICU).
The patients range in age from babies to 17 years.
Officials say they have also seen more multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children over the past few weeks than at any time in the pandemic, with 4-5 cases each week.
As of last week, the hospital has admitted 478 kids to DeVos with COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic. More than half of those admissions have been since August 2021. Of the 478, 11 had been fully vaccinated with two doses of an mRNA vaccine.
