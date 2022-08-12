Earlier this week, the Ottawa County health department sent out a public notice warning people of the growing cases of illnesses related to shiga-toxin producing E. coli.
The health department was alerted to the issue after nine people in the county became sick with the toxin. The count of those infected has since gone up to 10, with four people being hospitalized for their symptoms, said the county’s senior epidemiologist, Derel Glashower.
Glashower told the Tribune that at least one person has tested positive for hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), a fairly rare, but serious condition that is typically caused by the E. coli O:157: H7 variant. HUS, according to the Johns Hopkins Medicine website, can cause damage to the lining of the blood vessel walls, destroy red blood cells and cause kidney failure.
HUS is most commonly seen in shiga-infected individuals under the age of 10. Glashower said two of the four people currently hospitalized with it in Ottawa County are children.
At the moment, the health department is unsure whether the E. coli came from infected food or water, or even which variant that is causing the illness.
“Right now, we are looking at all the possible leads,” Glashower said. “Right now, we still don’t know what the cause of these illnesses are. Honestly, it can be really difficult and can take a little bit of time. We understand the urgency of the situation.”
The reason it takes so long, he explained, is that the health department has to do an individual follow-up with each person who reports being sick with the toxin.
“We use the information from across all of the cases we interview to try and find what the common activity or behaviors were before they got sick,” Glashower said. “What is difficult in this incidence is that four of our cases are in the hospital. It can be hard to reach out to someone who is very sick and in the hospital, but we do our best.”
Lab testing can also take some time, Glashower said. In order to test for the pathogen, the health department has to grow a culture of it to use.
Typically, the health department sees a small number of people become infected with shiga-toxin E. coli each month, Glashower said. The number of cases typically goes up during the summer.
“We keep an eye on the summer months in particular, because there is a higher probability of someone having those exposures,” Glashower said. “What we do is try to get a threshold when something is amiss.”
Helping out with the investigation are the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS).
Symptoms caused by shiga-toxin E. coli can include: diarrhea (which can be bloody), severe stomach cramps, vomiting and a low-grade fever. People are encouraged to contact a health care provider if they have bloody diarrhea or diarrhea that lasts for more than three days, a fever higher that 102 degrees, and severe vomiting.
Prevention tips include washing your hands with soap and water, using hand sanitizer, washing your fruits and vegetables, thoroughly cooking meats, avoiding cross-contamination with food, avoiding raw milk and other unpasteurized food products, and staying home if you are sick.
Glashower not only encourages Ottawa County residents to take precautions, but health care officials as well. He encourages them to consider shiga-toxin E. coli as a cause for symptoms and to monitor for HUS.
