Dr. Jason Charnley of Lakeshore Orthodontics posted a video on Facebook on Monday saying that one of the employees in the practice’s Grand Haven office has tested positive for COVID-19.
“I wanted to get on here and update everyone about a recent development,” Charnley said. “Unfortunately, one of our team members is one of the newly confirmed cases of the COVID-19 virus.”
Charnley said the female employee had been out of the office for several days caring for her husband, who was recovering from surgery. She returned to the office for one day, March 12, but had no direct patient contact, Charnley said.
“She contacted me over the weekend and I instructed her to stay home and get tested,” he said.
The woman was tested March 20, and found out Sunday that she had tested positive for the virus.
“I was in contact with an epidemiologist in Muskegon to go over their recommendations, and any of us who were working in the office Thursday the 12th were advised to self-quarantine and to monitor for symptoms,” he said.
Charnley said the woman who tested positive had no travel history.
“Please keep my team member in your thoughts and prayers,” he said. “This is a very difficult time and a very stressful time for her. We want to wish her the best. Keep smiling we will get through this.”
Ottawa County has 13 positive cases of COVID-19, as of mid-afternoon Monday, the county’s health department said.
“Only positive case counts will be listed since the increase of COVID-19 laboratory testing has significantly increased throughout Michigan, making it difficult to know the exact number of submitted tests,” the Ottawa County Department of Public Health said on its website.
Meanwhile, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services notified Public Health Muskegon County on Monday of two presumptive positive COVID-19 cases of Muskegon County residents. Both cases are adult females. Public Health Muskegon County said Monday that it is contacting people who have been in close contact with the patient, and they will be assessed for symptoms and monitored appropriately.
“With the confirmation of COVID-19 in our region, there is the possibility that the virus may be present in public places,” said Kathy Moore, Muskegon County health officer. “It is critical for our community to work together, take all public health executive orders seriously, and stay home to stay safe and save lives.”
