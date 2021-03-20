Face masks are not anything new to those serving in the medical profession. Neither are gowns and gloves, or even respirators.
Together, these form the PPE (personal protection equipment) that became the golden grail for several months at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Prior to COVID, if we had somebody that had some concern for communicable disease – particularly tuberculosis – then we would use full PPE,” said Dr. Frank Duncan, the emergency department medical director at North Ottawa Community Hospital.
They were not wearing PPE so much otherwise.
“Even in the peak of flu season, we weren’t wearing face coverings,” Duncan said. “Patients weren’t wearing face coverings.”
But the new virus created a sharp turn in direction for personnel at the Grand Haven hospital.
“It has heightened all of our awareness,” Duncan said. “As providers, we became much more consistent in our use of PPE. We were doing that religiously very early on. We were all wearing masks and glasses or goggles in our interaction with patients.”
When patients with the coronavirus filled up the local hospital in November and December, the staff wore gowns and gloves, as well, until they were certain a patient did not have COVID-19.
Even with the decline in COVID-19 cases, the special procedures stayed in place in the hospital’s emergency department.
There are still separate areas for anyone suspected of having COVID-19. There are still additional cleaning procedures. Filtration systems were also improved in the department.
“Each room has its own UV light that sterilizes the area,” Duncan said. “The chance of spreading infection is limited, if not fully eliminated.”
Duncan said he also upgraded air filters at home “to try to trap more of what’s going around the house. It’s something I was willing to spend the extra dollars on.”
At work, there was no more socializing around the coffee pot. Instead, the staff drank from water bottles at their desks.
“It changed our interactions,” Duncan said.
Now that the surge of infections is in the past and people are getting vaccinated, Duncan said there’s a “kind of sigh of relief in the medical community.” The vaccine is serving as a safety blanket, and now that they’ve treated the virus, they are more comfortable with what they need to do.
“When we hadn’t seen much COVID, there was a lot of anxiety,” he said.
The pandemic has slowed down training and disrupted the schedules of nursing and physician assistant students who would normally have done their training at the hospital.
“Some training is done virtually, but you still need the hands-on,” Duncan said.
The biggest impact the pandemic has had on Duncan, he says, was seeing very ill COVID-19 patients who were not allowed to have family members with them.
“Some people succumbed alone,” he said. “It’s just not the same doing a digital connection.”
Duncan believes that they’ve learned a lot from the pandemic and that some of the changes in place will continue in the future. One of those things is the staff continuing to wear face masks and everyone in the hospital being more attuned to proper hand washing and using hand sanitizer.
“They’ve been in the hospital a long time,” he said of the sanitizer. “People are more consistently using it now.”
