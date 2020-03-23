MUSKEGON — Muskegon County has identified its first positive case of COVID-19 on Monday, March 23.
Public Health Muskegon County was able to identify the positive case through Michigan Department of Health and Human Services testing.
“We’ve been anticipating and expecting the confirmation of COVID-19 in our community,” said Kathy Moore, Muskegon County Health Officer. “To slow the potential spread it’s critical for the public to comply with public health orders and practice common sense precautions.”
The positive case is an adult female. PHMC officials are working to contact people who have been in close contact with the woman.
No other details about the case were available as of Monday morning.
Those who are identified will be monitored for symptoms and be asked to self-quarantine.
“The uncertainty of the situation brings a great deal of anxiety to everyone,” said Mark Eisenbarth, Muskegon County Administrator. “We need your help in following the Executive Orders of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in an effort to protect all the citizens of Muskegon County.”
STATE RECOMMENDATIONS FOR COVID-19
Patients with confirmed infection have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of fever, cough and shortness of breath.
The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:
• If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.
• Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.
• Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.
• Avoid contact with people who are sick.
• If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.
• Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.
