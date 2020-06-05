PARK TWP. — Free COVID-19 diagnostic testing will be made available for Ottawa County residents this weekend.
The testing will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. today and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at West Ottawa High School’s South Campus, 3600 152nd Ave. on Holland’s north side. Use the Butternut Drive entrance.
Testing is available for anyone who wants one, even if you have no symptoms. Screening or a doctor’s order are not needed.
There will be drive-through and walk-up lanes. An express lane will be available to those who fill out and print the testing consent forms found at www.miOttawa .org/miHealth.
You must bring a form of legal identification – a state- or country-issued ID; or paperwork with your name and address, bill, mail or paystub.
Restrooms will not be available.
This event helps public health officials identify COVID-19 infection in our community, isolate positive cases and find close contacts for follow-up monitoring.
Some people with COVID-19 do not have symptoms and don’t know they have it. They can continue spreading the virus and can cause serious illness in others. This event will provide testing for them and many others.
“People who live in the 49424 ZIP code (Holland from Lake Macatawa north to Port Sheldon) and those of Hispanic/Latinx ethnicity are disproportionately affected by COVID-19 in Ottawa County,” said Marcia Mansaray, deputy health administrator for the Ottawa County Department of Public Health. “The location of this testing site was selected to help facilitate testing for those groups so we may detect and protect.”
The National Guard will administer the testing. Medical Reserve Corps volunteers and Ottawa County employees will provide support functions.
