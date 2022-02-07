The Ottawa County Department of Public Health is offering free adult KN95 masks to community members at several pick-up locations throughout the county, while supplies last.
KN95 masks provide better protection against the virus that causes COVID-19 and its variants, compared to cloth masks, health officials say. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends wearing KN95 masks, especially for people who are at an increased risk for severe disease from COVID-19.
“Any mask is better than no mask at all, but surgical and KN95 masks reduce the spread of airborne droplets of the virus and provide better protection against infection,” said Jennifer Sorek, public health preparedness coordinator for the county health department. “We’re happy to be able to share these resources from the state of Michigan to better protect our community while we wait for the omicron surge to continue to recede.”
KN95 masks are available at township, village and city offices, as well as local libraries throughout the county, and the public health department’s lobby located at 12251 James St. in Holland Township.
As COVID-19 continues to spread and mutate, the health department encourages vaccination and boosters, staying home if you are sick, and a well-fitting mask when you are indoors in public places or at large gatherings.
For more information, visit miottawa.org/COVID19.
