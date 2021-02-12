The state health department reported 1,193 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 10 more deaths related to COVID-19 on Friday.
That pushes Michigan's pandemic total number of lab-confirmed cases of the virus to 573,372, with 15,062 deaths.
Muskegon County added 13 new confirmed cases of the virus and no new deaths on Friday. The state health department says the county's pandemic total of confirmed cases is now 10,461, with 304 deaths related to COVID-19.
The Ottawa County Department of Public Health reported 26 new cases of the virus and one more death related to COVID-19 on Friday. With Thursday's new case count revised upward from 16 to 39, the county's pandemic total number of cases is now 21,839, with 19,946 recovered and 336 deaths.
Michigan residents have multiple options for vaccine sign-up
LANSING — Recognizing that residents have varying degrees of technology access and understanding, particularly senior citizens 65 and older who are currently eligible to receive the vaccine, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) says it is collaborating with community partners to ensure that anyone can sign up to get a vaccine when it’s available to them.
“Our goal is to ensure that every eligible Michigander who wants a vaccine will get one,” said Elizabeth Hertel, director of the MDHHS. “We know that residents across Michigan have different needs when it comes to access, so we’re partnering with groups like local health departments, hospitals, pharmacies and 211 to provide multiple access points for signing up for a vaccine.”
All residents are encouraged to visit Michigan.gov/COVIDvaccine for the most up-to-date information about vaccine eligibility, safety information and clinic locations. Residents who don’t have access to the internet or who struggle to use a computer can also call the COVID-19 Hotline at 888-535-6136, which is available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Local health departments and hospitals across the state have created sign-ups, interest forms and waitlists, based on eligibility per the Michigan COVID-19 Vaccine Prioritization Guidance, and will contact residents to schedule appointments as supply allows. Residents may also contact additional vaccination sites as they start to come online, such as local pharmacies like Meijer and others.
For residents who do not have reliable internet access, 211 has also partnered with MDHHS to help direct local residents to vaccination clinics. This builds upon the existing partnership between MDHHS and 211 for assisting residents with connecting to local testing sites. It is a free, confidential service that connects residents to local community-based organizations across the state offering thousands of different programs and services for people seeking answers. Seven regional 211 contact centers manage Michigan’s most up‐to‐date and comprehensive database of health and human services with more than 7,000 agencies offering more than 36,000 services across the state.
Beyond scheduling appointments, MDHHS recently announced its partnership with the national education technology company GetSetUp. Through this partnership, the MDHHS Aging & Adult Services Agency is offering a series of sessions to walk older Michiganders through the Michigan COVID-19 vaccine website. The goal is to help older residents who are eligible for the vaccine find their local health department to register online for a vaccine appointment or to be added to the waitlist.
WHO chief warns of complacency as global virus cases drop
GENEVA (AP) — The head of the World Health Organization said Friday that the drop in confirmed COVID-19 infections around the world was encouraging, but cautioned against relaxing restrictions that have helped curb the spread of the coronavirus.
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the number of reported infections globally has declined for the fourth week in a row, and the number of deaths also fell for the second consecutive week.
"These declines appear to be due to countries implementing public health measures more stringently," Tedros said. "We should all be encouraged, but complacency is as dangerous as the virus itself."
"Now is not the time for any country to relax measures or for any individual to let down their guard," he added. "Every life that is lost now is all the more tragic as vaccines are beginning to be rolled out."
While the figures reported by countries to the WHO for the week ending Feb. 8 are still incomplete, the global body said so far about 1.9 million newly confirmed cases were registered worldwide, down from more than 3.2 million the previous week.
Tedros said members of a WHO expert mission who recently visited China to investigate the possible source of the outbreak would publish a summary of their findings next week.
Chinese scientists and the WHO's team of international researchers said this week that the coronavirus most likely first appeared in humans after jumping from an animal, and an alternate theory that the virus leaked from a Chinese lab was unlikely.
Peter Ben Embarek, the leader of the WHO mission, said Friday the labs in Wuhan that his team visited stated they had not been working with the virus that causes COVID-19, or had it in their collections before the outbreak. But he said it was possible the virus could still be present in samples that haven't yet been analyzed.
He said the team had gained a much better insight into the early stages of the outbreak and concluded there was no large cluster of the disease in Wuhan or elsewhere around the city in the months prior to the first cases in December 2019. But he added that scientists are still "far away from understanding the origin and identifying animal species and, or the pathways from which the virus could have entered the human in December."
Tedros, the WHO's director-general, said that the Geneva-based body had this week held its first meeting to help define and diagnose what he called post-COVID condition, also known as long COVID.
"This illness affects patients with both severe and mild COVID-19," he said. "Part of the challenge is that patients with long COVID can have a range of different symptoms that can be persistent or can come and go."
"Given the scale of the pandemic, we expect many people to be affected by post COVID-19 condition," said Tedros. "Of course, the best way to prevent long COVID is to prevent COVID-19 in the first place."
