The state health department reported 1,193 new lab-confirmed cases of the coronavirus on Friday, the first time the daily case count has exceeded the 1,000 mark in Michigan since Feb. 12.
Michigan also had 23 more deaths related to COVID-19 on Friday.
The state's pandemic total of confirmed cases is now 579,284, with 15,296 deaths.
The Ottawa County Department of Public Health reported 19 new cases of the virus and no new deaths related to COVID-19 on Friday. With Thursday's new case count revised upward from nine to 27 on Friday, the county's pandemic total case count rises to 22,129, with 20,490 recovered and 339 deaths.
Muskegon County had 10 confirmed cases of the virus and no new deaths related to COVID-19 on Friday. The county's pandemic total of confirmed cases is now 10,523, with 304 deaths.
Winter weather impacting US vaccination plans
By The Associated Press
Here's what's happening Friday with the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S.:
— The White House is scrambling to find ways around Mother Nature as frigid temperatures, snow and ice have dealt the first major set back to the Biden administration's planned swift rollout of coronavirus vaccines. The administration is working with states to make up for "lost ground" even as President Joe Biden planned to visit a Pfizer vaccine manufacturing plant in Kalamazoo, Michigan. The president's trip itself had been pushed back a day to Friday due to wintry weather in the nation's capital.
— Sales of previously occupied U.S. homes rose again last month, a sign that the housing market's strong momentum from 2020 may be carrying over into this year. The housing market has mounted a strong comeback since last summer after declining sharply in the spring when the coronavirus outbreak hit. Existing U.S. home sales rose 0.6 percent in January from the previous month to a seasonally adjusted rate of 6.69 million annualized units, the National Association of Realtors said Friday. It was the strongest sales pace since October. Sales surged last year to the highest level since 2006 at the height of the housing boom.
— Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said state residents have received more than 1 million doses of coronavirus vaccine. Updated figures show that Minnesota health care providers have administered 1,016,210 doses. The governor's office said 728,081 Minnesotans have received at least one dose, including 286,543 who've completed the two-dose series. The seven-day rolling average of doses administered is now 29,705, a pace that has been picking up as limited supplies have allowed.
THE NUMBERS: According to data from Johns Hopkins University, there were 69,230 new COVID-19 cases and 2,452 deaths in the United States on Thursday. The record high for new cases was 300,282 on Jan. 2 and the record high for deaths was 5,443 on Feb. 12.
DEATH TOLL: The total number of deaths from COVID-19 in the U.S. reached 493,718.
QUOTABLE: "Our city is ready to administer COVID-19 vaccines swiftly, safely, and equitably — and as soon as doses arrive in Los Angeles, we will get them into people's arms immediately," Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said in a statement.
ICYMI: If you were hoping to catch a show at Carnegie Hall this season, you're out of luck. The venerable concert hall said it was calling off an entire season for the first time in its 130-year history because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The storied New York City venue has canceled performances from April 6 through July to extend a closure that started March 13 soon after the virus began taking hold in the United States. Carnegie Hall hopes to reopen in October for the 2021-22 season.
ON THE HORIZON: New data indicate the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and German partner BioNTech could be stored for two weeks without the ultracold storage currently required, potentially making its use a bit easier. The companies said Friday they've submitted findings from ongoing stability testing to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, which has authorized the vaccine's emergency use in the U.S., and will send the data to regulators around the world in the next few weeks.
16 Employers Cited for COVID-19 Workplace Safety Violations
LANSING (contributed) — As the state continues to prioritize worker safety and health, the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration (MIOSHA) inspected and issued COVID-19 emergency rule or general duty citations to 16 different workplaces with violations for failing to protect workers and take safety precautions.
MIOSHA’s goal is to keep employees and workplaces safe. All agency activities focus on helping to protect the safety and health of Michigan workers. There are a variety of educational and consultative programs that businesses can participate in to ensure that they can comply, stay open and ultimately stay safe. The MIOSHA Ambassador Program offers education and one-on-one guidance to help businesses understand regulations on workplace safety. Additional information about the Ambassador Program and other resources to ensure safe and healthy working conditions can be found online at Michigan.gov/COVIDWorkplaceSafety.
Under MIOSHA’s Emergency Rules, businesses that resume in-person work must, among other things, have a written COVID-19 preparedness and response plan and provide thorough training to their employees that covers, at a minimum, workplace infection-control practices, the proper use of personal protection equipment (PPE), and steps workers must take to notify the business or operation of any symptoms of COVID-19 or a suspected or confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19. An emergency rule citation carries a fine of up to $7,000.
The MIOSHA general duty clause requires an employer to provide a workplace that is free from recognized hazards that are causing, or are likely to cause, death or serious physical harm to the employee. A general duty clause citation carries a fine of up to $7,000.
On-site inspections conducted by MIOSHA’s general industry and construction industry enforcement divisions determined 16 employers allegedly committed violations by failing to implement necessary precautions to protect employees from contracting COVID-19. Deficiencies included a lack of health screenings, face coverings, employee training, and overall preparedness plans.
The cited employers have 15 working days from receipt of the MIOSHA citations to contest the violations and penalties. Employers must provide proof to MIOSHA that abatement has been completed. A cited employer may choose to enter into a Penalty Reduction Agreement with MIOSHA and agree to abate noted hazards by the abatement date provided within the citation and will receive a 50% reduction in penalties.
Through our outreach and education, we are seeing strong implementation of these mitigation measures. It is crucial that employers implement these strategies to protect their employees.
The latest MIOSHA citations were issued to the below companies for the following issues:
COVID-19 emergency rules citations
Belle Tire in Woodhaven was fined $4,000 for violations of COVID-19 workplace safety requirements; including not removing an employee from the workplace suspected of having COVID-19, no physical barriers installed, and inadequately training employees on safeguards related to COVID-19. The inspection was initiated in response to an employee complaint, view full citation document.
Adrian Urgent Care in Adrian was cited for an other-than-serious violation of COVID-19 workplace safety requirements including not maintaining daily health screenings for all visitor that enter the workplace. The inspection was initiated in response to an employee complaint, view full citation document.
Bloxsom Roofing and Siding Co. of Traverse City was fined $2,800 for violations of COVID-19 workplace safety requirements for not developing a preparedness and response plan, no documentation of daily health screenings, no disinfectant, no COVID-19 safety coordinator, and no face coverings worn on site. Total penalties, including other workplace violations, were $7,200. The inspection was initiated as a planned-programmed inspection, view full citation document.
Bush Brothers Asphalt Paving Inc. of Farmington Hills was cited for an other-than-serious violation of Coronavirus Disease 2019 Emergency Rules, specifically the lack of a preparedness and response plan. Total penalties, including other workplace violations, were $400. The inspection was initiated as a planned-programmed inspection, view full citation document.
Dana Inc. in St. Clair was fined $4,000 for violations of COVID-19 workplace safety requirements including failure to require face coverings when social distancing could not be maintained, not contacting the local health department when three known positive COVID-19 cases were detected at the workplace, and not maintaining a record of employee COVID-19 training, daily health screenings, and notification to the local health department of known COVID-19 cases at the workplace. The inspection was initiated as part of the MIOSHA COVID-19 Retail State Emphasis Program, view full citation document.
Multi-Shores Development of Traverse City was fined $1,000 for violations of COVID-19 workplace safety requirements for lack of a preparedness and response plan and no face coverings. Total penalties, including other workplace violations, were $8,100. The inspection was initiated as a planned-programmed inspection, view full citation document.
Allied Gutter Co. of Romulus was cited for an other-than-serious violation of Coronavirus Disease 2019 Emergency Rules, specifically the lack of a preparedness and response plan. Total penalties, including other workplace violations, were $3,700. The inspection was initiated as a planned-programmed inspection, view full citation document.
Complete Maintenance & Cabinetry Inc. of Algonac was fined $2,800 for violations of COVID-19 workplace safety requirements including lack of a preparedness and response plan, failing to train employees on COVID-19 control strategies, lack of social distancing, and lack of face coverings when workers could not consistently maintain six feet of social distancing. Total penalties, including other workplace violations, were $5,360. The inspection was initiated as a planned-programmed inspection, view full citation document.
Spartan Precision Machining Inc. was fined $2,800 for violations of the emergency rules for COVID-19 workplace safety requirements including not developing and implementing a written COVID-19 preparedness and response plan, not conducting daily entry self-screen protocols, not requiring face coverings to be worn when employees cannot consistently maintain 6 feet of separation, and not providing training to employees on SARS-CoV-2 and COVID-19. This inspection was initiated in response to an employee complaint, view full citation document.
J&N Electric Inc. of Ishpeming was fined $400 for violations of COVID-19 workplace safety requirements for not developing a preparedness and response plan, no documentation of daily health screenings, not providing COVID-19 training, and no face coverings worn on site. Total penalties, including other workplace violations, were $2,000. The inspection was initiated as a planned-programmed inspection, view full citation document.
Royal Roofing Co. of Lake Orion was fined $3,000 for a serious violation of Coronavirus Disease 2019 Emergency Rules, specifically the lack of a face coverings when workers could not consistently maintain 6 feet of social distance from other employees. Total penalties, including other workplace violations, were $8,400. The inspection was initiated as a planned-programmed inspection, view full citation document.
Fusco Construction LLC of Dundee was fined $1,000 for serious violations of Coronavirus Disease 2019 Emergency Rules, specifically the lack of a preparedness plan, no face coverings, no hand sanitizer or washing facilities, not performing daily health screening of employees and no COVID-19 safety coordinator. Total penalties, including other workplace violations, were $4,100. The inspection was initiated as a planned-programmed inspection, view full citation document.
General duty citations
Custom Electric LLC in Wixom was fined $2,800 for violations of COVID-19 workplace safety requirements including failure to train employees on COVID-19, failure to conduct the daily health screening including a questionnaire, failure to require face coverings, and failure to maintain social distancing. The inspection was initiated in response to a reinspection assignment, view full citation document.
Stork Construction LLC of Bingham was fined $500 for violations of COVID- 19 workplace safety requirements including lack of a preparedness and response plan, failing to train employees on COVID- 19 control strategies, lack of social distancing, and lack of face coverings when workers could not consistently maintain six feet of social distancing. Total penalties including other workplace violations were $1,000. The inspection was initiated as a planned-program inspection, view full citation document.
ACME Wire & Iron Works in Detroit was fined $400 for violations of COVID-19 workplace safety requirements including failing to conduct the daily health screening and not ensuring face coverings were utilized. Total penalties including other workplace violations were $4,400. The inspection was initiated in response to a programmed assignment, view full citation document.
AMB Construction LLC of Mount Clemens was fined $2,100 for violations of COVID-19 workplace safety requirements including lack of a preparedness and response plan, failing to train employees on COVID-19 control strategies, lack of social distancing, and lack of face coverings when workers could not consistently maintain six feet of social distancing. Total penalties, including other workplace violations, were $2,900. The inspection was initiated as a planned-programmed inspection, view full citation document.
A complete list of MIOSHA COVID-19 workplace safety citations is available online at Michigan.gov/COVIDWorkplaceSafety.
For more information about MIOSHA’s safety and health guidelines to protect Michigan’s workforce during the pandemic, employers and employees with questions regarding workplace safety and health may contact MIOSHA using the new hotline at 855-SAFE-C19 (855-723-3219).
To report health and safety concerns in the workplace, go to Michigan.gov/MIOSHAcomplaint.
