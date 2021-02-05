The state health department reported 1,379 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 19 deaths related to COVID-19 on Friday.
That pushes Michigan's pandemic total of confirmed cases to 566,630, with 14,797 deaths.
Muskegon County added 13 new confirmed cases and two deaths related to COVID-19 on Friday, the state health department said. The county's pandemic total number of confirmed cases is now 10,364, with 301 deaths.
The Ottawa County Department of Public Health reported 28 new cases of the virus but no new deaths on Friday.
With Thursday's daily new case count revised upward from 29 to 48 on Friday, Ottawa County's total pandemic case count is now 21,535, with 19,247 recovered and 329 deaths related to COVID-19.
Michigan can vaccinate 80K people a day, but supply limited
LANSING (AP) — State health officials said Friday that Michigan has capacity to vaccinate up to 80,000 people a day but the supply of COVID-19 doses, while higher in recent weeks, remains limited.
They also said their goal is to ensure no one has to travel more than 20 minutes to a vaccination site in the pandemic, and that a priority is to allocate additional doses to areas based on factors such as poverty, lack of transportation and crowded housing.
It "correlates extremely closely with the communities that were hardest hit by COVID-19 in the spring," said Elizabeth Hertel, director of the state health department.
The city of Detroit, for instance, was an early hot spot. Racial disparities have diminished since, but Detroit still has seen a disproportionate death toll. So have Michigan's Black residents, who comprise 14 percent of the population but account for 22 percent of 15,700-plus confirmed or probable deaths tied to the virus.
Hertel said the state is working toward equitably distributing doses to hospitals and county health departments, based on the population of local residents in the Phase 1B vaccination group — those 65 and older and essential workers like teachers. Allocations also are being weighted based on a "social vulnerability index" developed by the Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention.
