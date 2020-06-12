Michigan added a relatively small number of deaths (eight) and new confirmed coronavirus cases (125) related to the COVID-19 outbreak on Friday.
The additional cases brings Michigan's cumulative confirmed total to 59,621. Michigan has seen a total of 5,745 confirmed deaths as of Friday.
The state health department also reported 5,953 probable cases and 247 probable deaths, for a total of 65,574 cases and 5,993 deaths.
The Ottawa County Department of Public Health added two deaths Friday to the county's toll from COVID-19. That brings Ottawa County's toll to 50.
There were an additional 15 lab-confirmed cases in Ottawa County on Friday, bringing the cumulative case count to 938, with 8.5 percent hospitalized and 590 recovered.
Whitmer lifts ban on overnight camps, school-related sports
LANSING (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Friday that overnight camps and school-related sports activities can resume across Michigan on Monday.
The governor issued an order saying the camps can open, subject to soon-to-be-published guidance from the state's licensing department. She also relaxed the closure of schools to allow K-12 sports and other in-person extracurricular activities to restart, though participants must stay 6 feet apart at all times and indoor gyms and recreation centers remain closed.
"As we've worked together to bend the curve and protect our families from COVID-19, our kids have lost time in the classroom and missed out on play dates, birthday parties and graduations. That's why I'm glad they'll have an opportunity to spend a week or weekend away at camp," Whitmer said in a statement.
CDC posts long-awaited tips for minimizing everyday risk
NEW YORK (AP) — Take the stairs, not the elevator, down from your hotel room. Encourage people to bring their own food and drinks to your cookout. Use hand sanitizer after banking at an ATM. Call ahead to restaurants and nail salons to make sure staff are wearing face coverings. And no high-fives — or even elbow bumps — at the gym.
These are some of the tips in long-awaited guidance from U.S. health officials about how to reduce risk of coronavirus infection for Americans who are attempting some semblance of normal life.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) posted the guidelines Friday, along with a second set for organizing and attending big gatherings such as concerts, sporting events, protests and political rallies.
But the guidelines are "not intended to endorse any particular type of event," the CDC's Dr. Jay Butler said in a Friday call with reporters.
The staging and attendance of such events should be in accordance with what local health officials are advising, based on much the coronavirus is spreading in a particular community, he added.
The guidelines are long overdue, some health experts say.
Julia Marcus, a Harvard Medical School infectious disease researcher, has likened stay-at-home suggestions to "abstinence-only" messaging and has pressed for advice to help people minimize risk. She said she was delighted by the CDC's tips.
"I think it's a huge step in the right direction," Marcus said. "These guidelines are really directed toward ordinary Americans trying to make decisions about risk every day."
But there are notable omissions. There's nothing about precautions to take before going to church, no guidance about dating and sex, and no explicit advice on a topic that some doctors say they get asked all the time: Is it OK to take the kids to visit grandparents?
"Visiting grandma is something I must address three times a week," said Dr. William Schaffner, a Vanderbilt University infectious disease expert. "My empathy goes out to the CDC. It's very, very difficult to have a precise answer for every circumstance," he added.
Stay-at-home orders, school shutdowns and business closings were followed by a national flattening in the rate of new cases. In recent weeks, many states have started reopening as they face pressure to get the pandemic-damaged economy going again. And cases are rising in nearly half the states, according to an Associated Press analysis.
The CDC has put out many sets of guidelines, including some for churches, camps, schools and transit agencies. But until now, the organization hasn't offered specific advice to people trying to decide whether to take vacations, get their nails done, host barbecues, visit a bank or library, go out to eat or exercise at a gym.
The CDC's director, Dr. Robert Redfield, called the new guidelines "common sense suggestions," not mandates. State or local governments may want to reimpose stricter measures if new outbreaks occur, but that's a call for them to make, CDC officials said.
The guidelines repeat earlier advice about wearing face coverings, especially if it's difficult to keep at least 6 feet away from other people.
They also offers a list of questions people should consider before going out, and some things to think about in particular situations. For example, it suggests that house parties be held outside, guests be greeted with a wave instead of a hug and that everyone bring their own food and drinks.
National Guard expands assistance for no-cost community COVID-19 testing this weekend
LANSING — The Michigan National Guard will continue its partnership with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, Michigan State Police and local health departments to offer COVID-19 testing this weekend in Branch, Chippewa, Gratiot, Marquette, Muskegon, Newago, Schoolcraft and Wayne counties.
These drive-through sites will be offering tests at no cost to the public both Saturday, June 13, and Sunday, June 14. The site in Muskegon County will be operational Friday evening and Saturday. The site in Gratiot County will be open Saturday only.
The Michigan National Guard has more than 45 trained testing teams ready to assist, of which 21 are currently assigned to support the community testing mission. These three-member teams include a certified medic to conduct the testing and two members to assist with paperwork, logistics, and non-medical tasks. All team members from the Michigan National Guard have tested negative for COVID-19 and have been following strict medical protocols to ensure health and safety and to protect Michigan communities.
“Widespread testing is still the most crucial tool we have in protecting Michiganders from COVID-19 and lowering the chance of a second wave,” said Governor Whitmer. “I am grateful for the skilled professionals of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, the Michigan State Police, and the Michigan National Guard who continue to provide exceptional service to Michiganders when we need them most.”
The Muskegon County test site is at Oak Ridge Middle School, 251 S. Wolf Lake Road. It is open 5-8 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. It is for Muskegon County residents only.
The Newaygo County Health Department will host a test site at 1087 Newell St., White Cloud, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Poll: Americans maintain virus precautions as states reopen
WASHINGTON (AP) — Most Americans say they are wearing masks. They are still by and large avoiding restaurants. And the vast majority are still staying at least 6 feet from others when out and about.
Even as states and metropolitan areas throughout the country relax restrictions on social and economic life during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, a new poll finds that most Americans aren't yet ready to abandon the public health behaviors that help reduce the risk of themselves and the people around them contracting the virus that causes COVID-19.
"For us, it's about doing whatever we have to do to keep ourselves and our community safe," said Jody Hayden, who runs a chocolate shop with her husband in the tiny Lake Michigan town of Empire, about 265 miles northwest of Detroit. She said her family wears masks and keeps their distance while out — and they'll expect customers to do the same when the doors to their store, the Grocer's Daughter, reopen next Friday.
"We see people from all over the world at our shop and we really love that, but this summer puts us at risk from people traveling from hot spots," Hayden said. "We could anger some customers and lose money or not have all the safety measures and ... risk a life. We couldn't live with that."
Overall, 90 percent of Americans say they're wearing a mask, according to the new poll conducted by NORC at the University of Chicago for the Data Foundation. That's higher than in April, when 78 percent were wearing a mask in response to the disease.
The latest COVID Impact survey is the third in a series measuring the pandemic's impact on Americans' physical, mental and social health.
The precautionary measures are not universal, with exceptions — such as a Memorial Day pool party at a bar in Missouri's Lake of the Ozarks — making headlines. This week, President Donald Trump moved his party's national convention to another state after officials in North Carolina balked at his desire to accept the Republican nomination in a packed basketball arena.
But majorities of Americans say they are still actively following the recommendations of public health experts. Sixty-three percent say they have canceled or postponed social or pleasure activities, down only slightly from 69 percent in April. Seventy-five percent say they are avoiding public or crowded places, down slightly from 80 percent. And 56 percent say they avoid contact with high-risk people, compared with 62 percent.
An overwhelming majority — 83 percent — continues to say they are keeping six feet distance from those outside their household. And while many restaurants are opening their doors to in-person diners as restrictions are eased, 72 percent of Americans say they are avoiding them.
Indianapolis resident Sharon Alseth Bartholomew said she and her husband went to an outdoor bar on Memorial Day weekend "just to test the waters." But so far, they've drawn the line at dining inside.
"Eating in a restaurant is not comfortable to us yet," said Bartholomew, who said they still wear masks inside stores, wipe down groceries and keep hand sanitizer nearby. She's concerned about the number of people who don't do the same.
"I think with the onset of summer, people are kind of shedding some fears and just saying, 'Oh, the hell with it, let's just get back to life,' and I firmly do not believe that is the way I want to go right now," she said.
Public health officials say it's important to remain vigilant. A recent Associated Press analysis found that cases of COVID-19 are again rising in nearly half of U.S. states, a trend that could intensify as people return to work and venture out during the summer.
"The narrative is that if the government is reopening, it's better and they can relax more," said Fernando Garcia, founder and executive director of the Border Network for Human Rights in El Paso, Texas, a group that has distributed thousands of masks to people who could not afford them.
Dr. Rachel Rubin, senior medical officer at the department of public health in Cook County, Illinois, said infections, hospitalizations and deaths have fallen sharply in the Chicago area but another wave is inevitable. Its severity could be lessened by actions people take now.
"People ... are not used to just listening to authority saying, 'This is what you need to do.' But from a public health perspective it's critical that we try to abide by these guidelines as best we possibly can," especially physical distancing of six feet or more, said Rubin.
Even if they are taking precautions, though, many Americans balk at the idea of contact tracing, which health officials say must be paired with testing to quickly extinguish outbreaks of new infections.
Roughly 6 in 10 say they would not be likely to install an app on their phone that tracks their location and sends notifications if they have been exposed. Comparable shares say they are unlikely to install an app that would ask questions about their symptoms and provide recommendations, or to use a website that would do the same.
Bartholomew said she probably wouldn't participate, "mainly because there's so little privacy in anything anymore ... and the term 'tracking device' is something that just doesn't make me feel good."
Seventy-six-year-old Frank Fazekas of New Hartford, New York, had similar qualms, even though he and his wife know they're more susceptible and still wear masks and avoid crowds: "It seems that when there's some crisis or emergency, we give up a little more of our privacy and freedom. And once it's gone, it's difficult to get back," he said.
The survey of 2,047 adults was conducted May 30-June 8 using a sample drawn from NORC's probability-based AmeriSpeak Panel, which is designed to be representative of the U.S. population. The margin of sampling error for all respondents is plus or minus 3.0 percentage points.
COVID Impact Survey: https://www.covid-impact.org
