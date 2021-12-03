The state health department said Friday that there were 18,443 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 277 deaths related to COVID-19 reported in Michigan since Wednesday's report.
That's about 9,221 new cases per day over the two-day period, Dec. 2-3, up from the 8,265 average for Nov. 30 to Dec. 1 reported Wednesday and the 5,065 per-day average over the Thanksgiving weekend.
Michigan's pandemic total number of confirmed cases is now 1,336,566, with 24,367 deaths related to COVID-19.
The Ottawa County health department reported Friday that there were 841 new cases of the virus and three deaths related to COVID-19 since Wednesday. That brings the county's pandemic total number of cases to 50,958, with 42,605 recovered and 568 deaths.
Ottawa County's seven-day average number of new cases, as of Friday, is about 293. That's up from Wednesday's rolling average of about 216 and close to the daily average of nearly 300 last week.
Muskegon County added 572 confirmed cases of the virus and seven deaths in the past two days, the state health department reported Friday. The county's pandemic total of confirmed cases is now 26,884, with 464 deaths related to COVID-19.
New omicron variant detected
Contributed/Ottawa County Department of Public Health
As you may be aware, over the Thanksgiving weekend, the World Health Organization (WHO) announced a new Variant of Concern (VOC), referred to as omicron (a Greek letter used to simplify variant designation). This announcement was based on the detection of the variant in several countries around the world.
A VOC is a variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus for which there may be evidence of increased transmissibility, more severe disease, or a reduction in the effectiveness of treatments or vaccines. There is a great deal that is not known about omicron right now. Scientists around the world are working to understand this new variant. As we know more, we will update the community.
In the meantime, it is more important than ever for everyone to practice the layered prevention strategies we’ve all learned — get vaccinated, wear a mask whenever you are indoors with members of another household or in public, stay home if you are sick, and get tested if you believe you’ve been exposed to COVID-19. Vaccination clinics and testing availability can be found at www.VaccinateWestMi.com/clinics.
OCDPH recommends COVID vaccine boosters for everyone 18 years or older
Ottawa County Department of Public Health is offering COVID-19 vaccine booster doses to everyone 18 years or older. With the recent announcement from the World Health Organization that omicron is now a Variant of Concern, it is more important than ever to get your booster shot.
Individuals who received the two-dose Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are eligible to receive a booster shot six months or more after their initial series.
Individuals who received the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine can receive the booster shot two months or more after their initial series.
Eligible individuals can choose which booster they prefer. Contact your health care provider to discuss which vaccine booster is right for you. Booster doses are offered at local pharmacies, health care providers and adult vaccine clinics in Ottawa County. To find a vaccine clinic, visit www.VaccinateWestMi.com/clinics.
