On Friday, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 2,250 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 19 deaths related to COVID-19 since its last report on July 27.
The average daily number of new confirmed cases in Michigan for the three-day period (July 28-30) was 750 per day, up from the previous four-day period of July 24-27 of about 440 per day.
Michigan's pandemic total number of confirmed cases is now 903,933, with 19,921 deaths related to COVID-19 since March 2020.
The state health department on Friday reported that Muskegon County's pandemic total number of cases is 16,521, with 375 deaths. That's an increase of 65 confirmed cases and two additional deaths since July 27.
The Ottawa County Department of Public Health on Thursday reported 55 new cases of the coronavirus and one death related to COVID-19 since its last report on Monday. That equates to an average of a little more than 18 new cases per day over the three-day period of July 27-29, up from about 12 per day for the period of July 23-26.
As of Thursday, Ottawa County's pandemic total number of cases is 33,185, with 32,521 recovered and 435 deaths.
Ottawa County presently only updates its COVID-19 data on Mondays and Thursdays. The state health department updates now on Tuesdays and Fridays.
CDC team: 'War has changed' as delta variant dangers emerge
By LINDSEY TANNER AP Medical Writer
New evidence showing the delta variant is as contagious as chickenpox and may be more dangerous than other versions has prompted U.S. health officials to consider changing advice on how the nation fights the coronavirus, internal documents show.
Recommending masks for everyone and requiring vaccines for doctors and other health workers are among measures the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is considering, according to internal documents obtained by the Washington Post.
The documents appear to be talking points for CDC staff to use in explaining the dangers of the delta variant and "breakthrough" infections that can occur after vaccination. Noted under communications: "Acknowledge the war has changed."
In recommending that vaccinated people resume wearing masks indoors in virus hot spots, the CDC this week said that new evidence shows that breakthrough infections may be as transmissible as those in unvaccinated people. They cited a large recent outbreak among vaccinated individuals in the Cape Cod town of Provincetown, Massachusetts, among others, for the change.
As the documents note, COVID-19 vaccines are still highly effective at preventing serious illness and death. The CDC has always expected some breakthrough infections but has struggled with how to explain them to the public.
The documents point out that the delta variant, first detected in India, causes infections that are more contagious than the common cold, flu, smallpox and Ebola virus, and is as infectious as highly contagious chickenpox.
The internal documents also cite studies from Canada, Singapore and Scotland showing that the delta variant may pose a greater risk for hospitalization, intensive care treatment and death than the alpha variant, first detected in the United Kingdom.
Since January, people who got infected after vaccination make up an increasing portion of hospitalizations and in-hospital deaths among COVID-19 patients, according to the documents. That trend coincides with the spread of the delta variant.
But the CDC emphasizes that breakthrough infections are still uncommon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.