U.S. Sen. Gary Peters, D-Michigan, this week visited multiple vaccination sites across Michigan to thank local health care workers and volunteers leading operations at each site and urge all Michiganders 16 and older to get a COVID-19 vaccine. On Monday, Peters toured the West Michigan Vaccine Clinic in Grand Rapids. On Wednesday, he visited the mass vaccination site at the Hagerty Center in Traverse City. Peters finished his tour at the Ingham County Health Department COVID-19 Vaccination Site at the Michigan State University Pavilion in Lansing on Thursday.