Twenty deaths were added to Michigan's toll from the COVID-19 pandemic on Friday.
The state health department said there are now 58,525 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Michigan, after reporting 284 new cases Friday.
The state's death toll is now 5,615.
Ottawa County has 898 lab-confirmed cases and 46 deaths, the county's health department reported Friday. That's nine more cases and two additional deaths since Thursday.
Muskegon County has 682 cases and 38 deaths, the state health department reported Friday. That's up by seven cases and one additional death since Thursday.
The Ottawa County Department of Public Health is offering free coronavirus testing this weekend at West Ottawa High School. See the related story for details.
Michigan salons to open June 15
LANSING (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Friday that barbershops and other personal-care businesses can reopen across Michigan on June 15, while those businesses and places like gyms and movie theaters that were shut down for months to curb the coronavirus can restart in northern Michigan next week.
The governor advanced the Upper Peninsula and Traverse City regions to the next phase under her restart plan, effective Wednesday under a new order. She is expected to move the rest of the state's more populated areas to that stage in coming weeks.
In 32 northern counties, indoor social gatherings and organized events of up to 50 people will be permissible, subject to distancing and other safety rules. Outdoor gatherings of up to 250 will be allowed. Outdoor performance and sporting venues will be able to have up to 25 percent capacity or 500 people, whichever is smaller — allowing for some graduation ceremonies, Whitmer said.
Indoor facilities such as bowling alleys, cinemas, convention centers and sports arenas — closed since March 16 — will open at 25 percent capacity or hold up to 250 people, whatever is smaller, as long as patrons stay 6 feet apart if they are not from the same household. Fitness centers must reduce class sizes as necessary and, "to the extent feasible," configure workout equipment 10 feet apart — or 6 feet if there are barriers.
Hair, tanning, tattoo and massage businesses will be allowed to reopen statewide on June 15 after being closed since March 22. Barbers and hairdressers were the focus of a conservative group's protest at the Capitol more than two weeks ago.
"Please do not drop your guard now," said Whitmer, a Democrat. "Because of the hard work and sacrifice that we've made we're now able to make this re-engagement happen."
Rachel Harned, a Holland salon owner who told state lawmakers this week that salons should be allowed to reopen, said she was "thrilled."
"Being closed this whole time, without knowing when we could open, was a nightmare," she said. "With this advanced notice, salons and barbershops across the state can put safety measures in place to protect our clients and hit the ground running on opening day."
Restaurants, which are open in northern Michigan at 50 percent capacity, can reopen across the state Monday under a previous announcement. Whitmer said customer capacity limits will remain in place for "a while."
The state health department today began posting "probable" cases and deaths, not just those confirmed with a lab test, on its website.
Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, Michigan's chief medical executive, urged the elderly and those with underlying health conditions to continue staying home unless it is absolutely necessary to leave.
US unemployment drops unexpectedly to 13.3% amid outbreak
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. unemployment dropped unexpectedly in May to 13.3 percent as reopened businesses began recalling millions of workers faster than economists had predicted, triggering a rally Friday on Wall Street and giving President Donald Trump something to boast about amid his re-election bid.
The jobless rate is still on par with what the nation witnessed during the Great Depression. And for the second straight month, the Labor Department acknowledged making errors in counting the unemployed during the coronavirus outbreak, saying the real figure is even worse than the numbers indicate.
Still, after weeks of dire predictions by economists that unemployment in May could hit 20 percent or more, the news that the economy added a surprising 2.5 million jobs last month is evidence that the employment collapse most likely bottomed out in April, when the rate reached 14.7 percent.
Solid employment gains will probably continue through the end of the year, economists expect, but the job market is in such a deep hole that it could take years to dig out. The U.S. economy still has 20 million fewer jobs than it did in February. Oxford Economics, a consulting firm, forecasts that 60 percent of jobs could be regained by the end of this year, leaving unemployment in the 8- to-10 percent range.
Most economists had expected rehiring to kick in this summer as shutdowns were increasingly lifted and people gradually resumed shopping and eating out.
"The surprising thing here is the timing and that it happened as quickly as it did," said Adam Kamins, senior regional economist at Moody's Analytics.
Economists warn that after an initial burst of hiring as businesses reopen, the recovery could slow in the fall or early next year unless most Americans are confident they can shop, travel, eat out and fully return to their other spending habits without fear of contracting the virus.
"We are witnessing the easiest phase of growth as people come off temporary layoffs and come back to their employers," said Jason Furman, a Harvard economist and former top adviser in the Obama White House. who led the White House Council of Economic Advisers during the Obama presidency. "And once employers are done recalling people, the much harder, longer work of recovery will have to proceed."
