The state health department on Friday reported 37,114 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 251 deaths related to COVID-19 since its last report on Wednesday.
Friday's daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services since the last web update. Over the past two days, the average number of new confirmed cases is 18,557 per day. That's up from Wednesday's report of 14,229 per day and Monday's report of 14,841 per day for Jan. 8-10, but still less than the daily pandemic record for the state of 20,346 per day for Jan. 6-7.
As of Friday, Michigan has a pandemic total of 1,746,707 confirmed cases of the virus and 28,479 deaths related to COVID-19.
The Ottawa County Department of Public Health on Friday reported that there have been 62,349 cases of the virus and 683 deaths related to COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic. That's 1,176 more cases and four additional deaths than what was reported Wednesday.
The seven-day average number of new cases of the virus in Ottawa County dropped to about 442 on Thursday and remained there on Friday. That's down from the 463 per day reported Wednesday, but still up from the 347 reported a week ago.
The "Level of Community Transmission" in Ottawa County remains "high."
Muskegon County's pandemic total number of confirmed cases of the virus is now 33,409, with 536 deaths related to COVID-19, the state health department said Friday.
Whitmer encourages Michiganders to obtain free at-home COVID tests
LANSING (contributed) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS) Director Anita Fox are encouraging Michiganders with health insurance to take advantage of a new federal rule that requires health insurers to cover the cost of eight over-the-counter COVID-19 home tests per month.
As insurers work to implement this new coverage, Michiganders should save receipts and boxes for COVID-19 tests purchased beginning on Saturday, Jan. 15, so they can submit them for future reimbursement, saving a family of four at least $384 a month.
"We will continue working with our federal partners to ensure that COVID-19 testing is more accessible and less expensive for every Michigander,” Whitmer said. “Thanks to this new rule, a family of four, for example, can get 32 tests every month, saving them at least $384 every month. This expanded access to tests will lower costs and help limit the spread of COVID-19.”
“This new health insurance benefit will help reduce barriers to at-home COVID-19 testing for Michiganders,” Fox said. “Depending on the insurer, consumers may be able to get their covered tests for free at the store or pharmacy, or they may be required to keep receipts for later reimbursement. Following the guidance issued Monday by the federal government, insurers have begun developing their plans for offering this new benefit. DIFS will compile information from Michigan insurers as it becomes available, and more information will be posted in the coming weeks at Michigan.gov/DIFS.”
Under the new rule, starting Saturday, private insurers will be required to cover up to eight FDA-approved over-the-counter COVID-19 tests per month for each person covered by a health plan. Insurers may, but are not required to, cover tests purchased before Jan. 15.
Free COVID-19 testing is not limited to Michiganders with private health insurance. Consumers’ out-of-pocket costs will vary depending on how the coverage is provided:
Through a network of preferred pharmacies or retailers: If your insurer establishes a network of preferred pharmacies or retailers, you can get over-the-counter COVID-19 tests with no up-front costs at those locations. If you choose to purchase your tests elsewhere, your insurer is required to reimburse you up to $12 for those tests.
Through reimbursement: If your insurer does not establish a network of a preferred pharmacies or retailers, you will have to pay up front for your tests, and your insurer will be required to reimburse you for the full purchase price of the covered tests.
Michigan Medicaid and MIChild: Participants of these programs have coverage for FDA-authorized at-home COVID-19 tests.
If you do not have insurance: People without insurance can also get tested for free at some community health centers. More information about COVID-19 testing for people without insurance is available on the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services website.
Later this month, all Michiganders will also have access to free at-home tests that will be sent directly to them upon request in the mail by the federal government. More information on this new federal program, including a website for making test requests, is expected soon.
