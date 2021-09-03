The state health department on Friday reported 4,448 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 51 deaths related to COVID-19 since its last report on Wednesday.
That brings Michigan's pandemic total number of confirmed cases to 955,640, with 20,367 deaths.
Friday's daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the state health department since Wednesday's report. Over the past two days, Sept. 2-3, the average number of new confirmed cases in Michigan is 2,224 per day — down a bit from 2,247 per day over the previous two-day period (Aug. 31 to Sept. 1).
The Ottawa County Department of Public Health on Friday reported 245 new cases of the virus and no deaths related to COVID-19 since Wednesday. That's about 122 new cases per day over the two-day period, up from an average of 110 new daily cases for Aug. 31 to Sept. 1. The county's seven-day average number of new cases of the virus has risen to 91.7 per day.
Ottawa County's pandemic total number of cases is now 35,342, with nearly 33,018 recovered and 443 deaths.
The level of community transmission in Ottawa County remains "high."
West Michigan diner owner jailed over virus rules plans to reopen
HOLLAND (AP) — A Michigan restaurant owner who flouted COVID-19 restrictions and spent four nights in jail in March said she plans to reopen in a few weeks.
The food license yanked from Marlena's Bistro and Pizzeria in Holland has been restored, Marlena Pavlos-Hackney said.
"I'm grateful, but my fight isn't finished yet," she said, referring to an appeal of earlier court decisions that landed her behind bars.
Pavlos-Hackney became the face of defiance over enforcement of virus-related restrictions. She continued to welcome indoor diners, despite state and local orders, and ignored other rules aimed at controlling the spread of COVID-19.
Pavlos-Hackney said her customers' health was up to them.
Diners filled tables and held rallies outside the restaurant to support her. Republican Sen. Tom Barrett called Pavlos-Hackney "Michigan's first political prisoner of the pandemic."
Ingham County Judge Rosemarie Aquilina, who put Pavlos-Hackney in jail, said she had put the community at risk. The judge also ordered a $15,000 fine.
The restaurant could be open again by Sept. 21. It has been closed since March.
"I suspect there will be a line out her door for a long time. The food is good," attorney Robert Baker said Friday. "She loves serving people."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.