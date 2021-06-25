The state health department reported 40 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 15 deaths related to COVID-19 on Friday.
It is the lowest single-day total of new confirmed cases in Michigan since March 2020.
Michigan's pandemic total number of confirmed cases is now 893,949, with 19,707 deaths.
The Ottawa County health department now only updates its COVID-19 data on Mondays and Thursdays.
In its last report on Thursday, the county health department said Ottawa County's pandemic total number of cases is 32,912, with 32,227 recovered and a death toll of 429. On Friday, the state health department said there have been 439 deaths related to COVID-19 in Ottawa County since March 2020.
Muskegon County added five confirmed cases of the virus and no deaths related to COVID-19 on Friday, the state health department reported. The county's pandemic total number of confirmed cases is now 16,285, with 373 deaths.
