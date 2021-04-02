The state health department reported 5,498 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 20 more deaths related to COVID-19 on Friday.
That pushes Michigan's pandemic total number of confirmed cases to 683,793, with 16,161 deaths.
The Ottawa County Department of Public Health reported 75 new cases of the virus and one more death related to COVID-19 on Friday.
With Thursday's new case count revised upward from 93 to 220 on Friday, Ottawa County's pandemic total number of cases is now 25,296, with 22,208 recovered and 359 deaths.
Muskegon County declares state of emergency after COVID numbers rise
MUSKEGON (WZZM-TV) — Higher case numbers and deaths from COVID-19 caused leaders in Muskegon County to declare a state of emergency.
The county said in a release that COVID-19 remains an imminent threat to the public and cases have been on an upward trend since March 1.
"Today I declared a local state of emergency," Muskegon County Board of Commissioners Chairman Robert Scolnik said Wednesday. "Because of the rate of positivity and tests and those in local hospitals, much less than it was, but still the rates have doubled, that by declaring a state of emergency it allows us to go back to our meetings virtually. Even more than that, it's not just the county meetings, I had to do it so the local municipalities could do it, too."
The state of emergency will be in place for the next week.
During the next board meeting on Tuesday, April 6, a vote will take place to extend or keep the order.
"I just want to protect everybody the best I can," Scolnik said. "I have no other agenda besides keeping people safe."
Since the start of the pandemic, Muskegon County has seen 11,408 confirmed cases and 307 deaths from the virus, as of Friday, according to the state health department.
"About 35 percent of people in Muskegon have had one dose (of the vaccine), and about 21 percent have had both," Scolnik said. "So just give us some time here and hopefully most people will get it. I just think people need to be careful and let's get this over with and get our lives back."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.