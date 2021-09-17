The state health department on Friday reported 5,616 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 68 deaths related to COVID-19 in Michigan since Wednesday.
That equates to an average of 2,808 new cases each day, Thursday and Friday.
Michigan's pandemic total number of confirmed cases is now 988,725, with 20,665 deaths related to COVID-19.
Muskegon County added 161 new confirmed cases and five deaths related to COVID-19 since Wednesday's report, the state health department reported Friday. The county's pandemic total number of confirmed cases is now 18,178, with 389 deaths.
The Ottawa County health department on Friday reported 67 new cases of the virus and one death related to COVID-19 since Thursday's report. As of Friday, the county's pandemic total number of cases is at 36,676, with 452 deaths related to COVID-19. The seven-day average of daily new cases in Ottawa County was at about 93 on Friday, down from 102 on Thursday.
