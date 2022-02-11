Grand Haven, MI (49417)

Today

Snow showers. Low 17F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Snow showers. Low 17F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.