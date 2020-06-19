The state health department added 211 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus Friday, but just five additional deaths from COVID-19 in Michigan in the past 24 hours.
That brings Michigan's death toll to 6,067, with 5,823 confirmed and 244 listed as probable.
The state has a total of 67,097 cases, with 60,829 lab-confirmed and another 6,268 listed as probable.
Muskegon County's death toll rose to 46, with an additional three on Friday, according to the state health department. The county has a total of 768 confirmed cases of the virus.
The Ottawa County Department of Public Health said Friday that the county's death toll remains at 51. The county has a total of 966 lab-confirmed cases of the virus, which is up 13 from Thursday, with 8.6 percent still hospitalized and 734 recovered.
The Latest: Arizona's count sees COVID-19 cases surge again
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona's count of confirmed COVID-19 cases has surged again, setting the third record in four days for daily high numbers of new cases.
The Arizona Department of Health Services reported 3,246 additional cases on Friday, increasing the statewide total to 46,689.
Arizona has also reported 1,312 deaths from the virus, including 41 reported on Friday.
The state has become a national coronavirus hotspot since Gov. Doug Ducey lifted stay-home orders last month. Ducey on Wednesday reversed himself and allowed local governments to mandate use of face masks in public to slow spread of the coronavirus.
Tucson and Flagstaff are among cities that have imposed mandates, and the Phoenix City Council planned Friday to consider imposing one.
Elsewhere:
— Confirmed cornavirus cases linked to Germany slaughterhouse surpass 800.
— World Health Organization chief says pandemic is "accelerating," confirmed cases hit daily high.
— Decline in new U.S. virus deaths may be temporary reprieve.
— A South African activist and doctor who died of COVID-19 spent his life fighting apartheid, the government's denial of HIV/AIDS and rampant corruption. Loved ones say Clarence Mini knew the odds were against him but he was committed to what he believed was right. He died in May at age 69.
— The United Nations food agency is warning that without immediate funding it will stop delivering masks, gloves and other critical equipment to tackle the pandemic to 132 countries by the third week of July.
— New York City restaurants will be allowed to open with outdoor seating on Monday as the city enters the second phase of easing coronavirus restrictions.
— South Carolina's hard-hit hospitality industry in May clawed back some of the jobs lost amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic as businesses across the state continue to reopen, and new COVID-19 case numbers continue to soar. The news comes amid a record-setting week for new COVID-19 cases in South Carolina. On Thursday, state health officials announced an additional 982 people had tested positive for coronavirus — a new single-day record — for a total number of more than 21,500 across the state, resulting in 621 deaths.
— Canada's deputy prime minister says Canada has approved a National Hockey League plan to play in Canada amid the coronavirus pandemic. The plan required an exemption as the U.S.-Canada border is currently closed to all nonessential travel until at least July 21 and those who enter Canada must self isolate for 14 days.
— The capital of the United States is moving to the second phase of its reopening next week. Washington, D.C., officials say the anticipated spike in COVID-19 infections appears to have been successfully blunted by months of social restrictions. Playgrounds, libraries, gyms and nail salons will be able to reopen on a limited basis starting Monday. All nonessential businesses will be allowed to let customers inside up to 50 percent capacity. Restaurants also will be able to seat diners indoors, also at 50 percent capacity. Indoor gatherings of up to 50 people will be allowed, and houses of worship can hold in-person for 100 people or 50 percent capacity — whichever number is smaller. As of Friday, the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Washington stood at 9,952, including 530 deaths.
— Italy added 251 new corinavirus cases in 24 hours, bringing the national total to 238,011 as of Friday. Italy's civil protection agency says two-thirds of the new confirmed cases, or 157, were in the Lombardy region.
— The emergencies chief of the World Health Organization has confirmed that China shared coronavirus sequences from its latest outbreak with the global community and says it appears the virus was imported to Beijing from strains circulating in Europe. At a press briefing on Friday, Dr. Michael Ryan noted that "strains and viruses have moved around the world" throughout the pandemic. Ryan said that many viruses in New York "were of European origin," but that doesn't mean Europe necessarily was the original source.
