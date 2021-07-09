The state health department on Friday reported 672 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 26 deaths related to COVID-19 since its last report on Tuesday.
That brings Michigan's pandemic total number of confirmed cases to 896,067, with 19,801 deaths.
Michigan's COVID-19 data will be posted twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays.
Note that Friday's daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the state health department since the last update. Over the three days (Wednesday, Thursday and Friday), the average number of new confirmed cases in Michigan is 224 per day.
The death toll announced Friday includes 18 identified during a vital records review.
Muskegon County added 15 confirmed cases since Tuesday's report, the state health department said Friday. The county's pandemic total number of confirmed cases is now 16,333, with 370 deaths. That's one less death than what was in Tuesday's report.
The Ottawa County Department of Public Health now updates its COVID-19 data on Mondays and Thursdays. In its last report on Thursday, the county's pandemic total number of coronavirus cases was 32,990, with 432 deaths, and an average daily new case count of just under five per day for the past week.
