The state health department on Friday reported 6,080 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 85 COVID-19-related deaths in Michigan since Wednesday.
That nearly matches Wednesday's two-day report of 6,079 and 81 deaths in Michigan. Therefore, the state averaged about 3,040 new confirmed cases of the virus each of the past four days.
It pushes the state's pandemic total number of confirmed cases to 1,008,069, with 20,866 deaths.
The Ottawa County health department on Friday reported 233 new cases of the virus and two new deaths related to COVID-19 since Wednesday. That's an average of about 116 new cases per day. The county's seven-day average right now is about 97 new cases per day.
Ottawa County's pandemic total number of cases is now 37,410, with 34,253 recovered and 460 deaths.
The level of community transmission in Ottawa County remains "high," the health department said Wednesday.
Muskegon County on Friday added 186 confirmed cases of the virus and no new deaths related to COVID-19 since Wednesday's report from the state health department. That's an average of 93 new cases each day, up from 88.5 per day for Sept. 21-22.
In fact, the state health department on Friday subtracted one COVID-19-related death from Muskegon County's pandemic total, which is now 394.
Muskegon County's pandemic total number of confirmed cases is now 18,721.
