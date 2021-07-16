The state health department reported 881 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 16 deaths related to COVID-19 in Michigan since its last report on Tuesday.
Over the three days (Wednesday, Thursday and Friday), the average number of new confirmed cases is about 293 per day. The deaths announced Friday include seven identified during a vital records review.
Michigan's pandemic total number of confirmed cases is now 897,598, with 19,848 deaths.
The Ottawa County health department on Thursday reported 22 new cases of the coronavirus and one death related to COVID-19 since its last report on Monday. That equates to an average of about seven new cases per day over the past three days.
Ottawa County presently only updates its COVID-19 data on Mondays and Thursdays.
As of Thursday, Ottawa County's pandemic total number of cases is 33,028, with 32,446 recovered and 433 deaths.
Muskegon County added 18 confirmed cases of the virus and one death since the state health department's last report on Tuesday. The county's pandemic total number of cases is now 16,369, with 371 deaths related to COVID-19.
CDC says U.S. cases up 70% in past week
WASHINGTON (AP) — The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the COVID-19 outbreak in the U.S. is becoming "a pandemic of the unvaccinated."
Speaking during a White House briefing, Dr. Rochelle Walensky says cases in the U.S. are up about 70 percent over the last week, hospital admissions are up 36 percent and deaths rose by 26 percent. Nearly all hospital admissions and deaths, she says, are among the unvaccinated.
White House COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients echoed the pandemic is "one that predominantly threatens unvaccinated people."
He says the Biden administration expects cases to increase in the weeks ahead because of spread in communities with low vaccination rates. Four states accounted for 40 percent of new cases last week, with one in five coming from Florida.
But Zients says there are signs that increased cases are driving more people in those communities to seek vaccination at rates faster than the national average.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.