The state health department reported Friday that there are 1,350 more confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Michigan and 108 more virus-related deaths.
That brings the cumulative count of cases in the state to 36,641 and the number of deaths to 3,085.
The state said Ottawa County now has 167 cases, up six from Thursday's report, and eight deaths. The latest virus-related death in Ottawa County was reported Thursday — a woman in her 90s with underlying health conditions and a laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 positive case.
The Ottawa County Department of Public Health reported Thursday that 14 percent of the 167 coronavirus cases in the county are hospitalized and 27 have recovered.
Muskegon County's case count rose from 186 on Thursday to 204 on Friday. Muskegon County also added one more COVID-19 death; it now has 13.
What you need to know today about the virus outbreak
From The Associated Press
— Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Friday lengthened her stay-at-home order through May 15, while lifting restrictions so some businesses can reopen and the public can participate in outdoor activities like golf and motorized boating during the coronavirus pandemic. The measure immediately replaces one that was scheduled to expire next week.
— People are now required, rather than encouraged, to wear face coverings in enclosed public spaces in Michigan, such as grocery stores, if they can medically tolerate it. Employers must provide non-medical-grade masks to their in-person employees.
— Landscapers, lawn-service companies, plant nurseries and bike repair shops can resume operating, subject to social-distancing rules. Stores selling nonessential supplies can reopen for curbside pickup and delivery. Big-box retailers no longer have to close off garden centers and areas dedicated to selling paint, flooring and carpet. Whitmer said people with multiple in-state homes can resume traveling between them, though it is strongly discouraged.
— Hope College has rescheduled its Baccalaureate and Commencement ceremonies for the graduating Class of 2020 to Aug. 1-2. The events were originally going to be held Sunday, May 3, but have been postponed due to the global COVID-19 pandemic. The new plan is likewise contingent on conditions at the time.
— President Donald Trump has signed a $484 billion bill that aids employers and hospitals under stress from the coronavirus pandemic. The outbreak has killed more than 50,000 Americans and devastated broad swaths of the economy. In other news, Georgia has reopened some businesses across the state even as the number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. surpassed 50,000.
— The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is warning doctors against prescribing a malaria drug widely touted by Trump for treating the new coronavirus outside of hospitals or research settings. In an alert Friday, regulators flagged reports of serious side effects and death among patients taking hydroxychloroquine and the related drug chloroquine.
— Don't inject disinfectants, health officials leapt to warn on Friday, reacting to Trump's comment that disinfectants perhaps could be injected or ingested to fight COVID-19. His suggestion even prompted the maker of Lysol to warn its product should never be used internally.
— Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie is taking advocacy of an unproven drug for the coronavirus even further than President Trump. He's claiming without evidence that it has been effective for young and middle-aged veterans in particular.
— One of every four American adults says someone in the household has lost a job to the coronavirus pandemic, but the vast majority expect those former jobs will return once the crisis passes, according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.
— Across the country, governors wrestle with weeks of quarantine-fueled job losses and soaring unemployment claims and the simultaneous warnings of public health officials who say lifting stay-at-home orders now could spark a resurgence of COVID-19. Meanwhile, a recent public opinion poll finds that a majority of Americans believe it won't be safe to stop following social distancing guidelines anytime soon.
— In Michigan, the Legislature approved House Concurrent Resolution 20 to create a bicameral, bipartisan Joint Select Committee on the COVID-19 Pandemic. Meanwhile, state Sen. Roger Victory, R-Hudsonville, says he supports measures to increase legislative oversight of the governor’s extraordinary powers during a state of emergency. Senate Bill 857 would repeal the Emergency Powers of the Governor Act of 1945, which does not require legislative input on executive actions, and SB 858 would amend the Emergency Management Act of 1976 to only allow declarations of disaster or emergency to last 14 days before requiring legislative approval, instead of 28 days.
— Twenty years: That's how long the World Health Organization warns that the battle against malaria in sub-Saharan Africa, where it already kills hundreds of thousands of people a year, could be set back as countries focus energy and resources on containing the coronavirus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.