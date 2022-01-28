The state health department on Friday reported 26,309 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 173 more deaths related to COVID-19 in Michigan since its last update on Wednesday.
That's an average of about 13,155 per day for the past two days — down from the 13,712 new cases per day reported Wednesday and the 16,776 per day reported a week ago.
Michigan's pandemic total number of confirmed cases is now 1,959,371, with 29,778 deaths related to COVID-19.
The Ottawa County Department of Public Health said Friday that the county's rolling seven-day average number of new cases of COVID-19 was about 450 per day. That's down from the 510 per day reported Wednesday, the 521 per day reported Monday and the 549.5 per day reported a week ago.
The Ottawa County health department also reported Friday that there have been 70,291 cases of the virus and 713 deaths related to COVID-19 in the county since the beginning of the pandemic.
The "Level of Community Transmission" in Ottawa County remains "high."
How many times can I reuse my N95 mask?
By EMMA H. TOBIN / Associated Press
How many times can I reuse my N95 mask? It depends, but you should be able to use N95s and KN95s a few times.
The U.S. Centers of Disease Control and Prevention says health care workers can wear an N95 mask up to five times. But experts say how often the average person can safely wear one will vary depending on how it's used.
Using the same mask to run to the grocery store, for example, is very different than wearing it all day at work.
The amount of time a mask is worn is more important than how frequently it's worn, says Richard Flagan, who studies masks and aerosols at the California Institute of Technology.
In general, he recommends limiting the use of an N95 mask to about two or three days.
With every breath you take in an N95, particles accumulate on the mask, Flagan says. That could make it more difficult to breathe if the mask has trapped a lot of particles.
"They are degrading the performance of the mask," Flagan says.
The elastic band on the mask could also get worn out and not fit around your face as snugly. It might also get dirty or wet, especially if you're using it while exercising.
If you notice any of these changes to your mask, it's time to stop using it — even if you've only used it a few hours. And since N95 masks can't be washed, they should be thrown away once you can no longer use them.
The AP is answering your questions about the coronavirus in this series. Submit them at: FactCheck@AP.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.