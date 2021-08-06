The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services on Friday reported 3,962 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus and three deaths related to COVID-19 in Michigan since its last report on Aug. 3.
Friday's daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the state health department since the last web update report. Over the three-day period of Aug. 4-6, the average number of new confirmed cases in Michigan is about 1,321 per day. That's up from the previous report's average number of new confirmed cases of 651 per day, July 31 to Aug. 3.
As of Friday, Michigan's pandemic total number of confirmed cases is 910,500, with 19,950 deaths related to COVID-19 since March 2020.
The state health department on Friday reported that Muskegon County's pandemic total number of cases is 16,647, with 375 deaths. That is an increase of 73 confirmed cases and no additional deaths since Tuesday.
The Ottawa County health department on Thursday reported 88 new cases of the coronavirus and no deaths related to COVID-19 since its last report on Monday. That equates to an average of a little more than 29 new cases per day over the three-day period of Aug. 3-5, up from about 16 per day for the period of July 29 to Aug. 2. According to the county's COVID-19 website, Ottawa County is averaging about 20 new cases per day over the past seven days. The health department reported a spike of 46 new cases for Thursday.
As of Thursday, Ottawa County's pandemic total number of cases is 33,338, with 32,568 recovered and 436 deaths.
Ottawa County presently only updates its COVID-19 data on Mondays and Thursdays. The state health department updates now on Tuesdays and Fridays.
Ottawa, Kent counties release return-to-school guidance
The administrative health officers of two local county health departments have partnered to issue Public Health Orders addressing COVID-19 prevention in educational settings. The orders, which are identical for both counties but issued separately by jurisdiction, detail the requirements for isolation, quarantine and reporting for all educational institutions in Kent and Ottawa counties.
The order is effective Aug. 6 and expiring when rescinded by the respective health department.
The public health orders, based upon the most recent facts about the virus, protect vulnerable individuals and people who are not yet vaccinated, reduce transmission of COVID-19 in schools and minimize interruptions to in-person learning.
Highlights of the orders include:
All persons identified as confirmed or probable COVID-19 cases must isolate for at least 10 days as described by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Household close contacts of confirmed or probable COVID-19 cases are required to quarantine as described by the CDC.
All persons in an educational setting in close contact with a COVID-19 case involved in an outbreak are required to quarantine as described by the CDC.
The orders also require schools to outline and publish the school’s COVID-19 Prevention Strategy for the 2021-22 school year. Schools must also notify the school community and their respective public health departments of any subsequent changes to the school’s prevention strategy.
The health departments also strongly recommend that schools follow the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services guidance for schools as well as the CDC guidelines that can be found here.
Public health officials will continue to monitor the situation and will respond accordingly to best protect their communities.
Shots give COVID survivors big immune boost, studies show
By LAURAN NEERGAARD and MIKE STOBBE AP Medical Writers
Even people who have recovered from COVID-19 are urged to get vaccinated, especially as the extra-contagious delta variant surges — and a new study shows survivors who ignored that advice were more than twice as likely to get reinfected.
Friday's report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention adds to growing laboratory evidence that people who had one bout of COVID-19 get a dramatic boost in virus-fighting immune cells — and a bonus of broader protection against new mutants — when they're vaccinated.
"If you have had COVID-19 before, please still get vaccinated," said CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky. "Getting the vaccine is the best way to protect yourself and others around you, especially as the more contagious delta variant spreads around the country."
According to a new Gallup survey, one of the main reasons Americans cite for not planning to get vaccinated is the belief that they're protected since they already had COVID-19. From the beginning health authorities have urged survivors to get the broader protection vaccination promises. While the shots aren't perfect, they are providing strong protection against hospitalization and death even from the delta mutant.
Scientists say infection does generally leave survivors protected against a serious reinfection at least with a similar version of the virus, but blood tests have signaled that protection drops against worrisome variants.
The CDC study offers some real-world evidence.
Researchers studied Kentucky residents with a lab-confirmed coronavirus infection in 2020, the vast majority of them between October and December. They compared 246 people who got reinfected in May or June of this year with 492 similar survivors who stayed healthy. The survivors who never got vaccinated had a significantly higher risk of reinfection than those who were fully vaccinated, even though most had their first bout of COVID-19 just six to nine months ago.
A different variant of the coronavirus caused most illnesses in 2020, while the newer alpha version was predominant in Kentucky in May and June, said study lead author Alyson Cavanaugh, a CDC disease detective working with that state's health department.
That suggests natural immunity from earlier infection isn't as strong as the boost those people can get from vaccination while the virus evolves, she said.
There's little information yet on reinfections with the newer delta variant. But U.S. health officials point to early data from Britain that the reinfection risk appears greater with delta than with the once-common alpha variant, once people are six months past their prior infection.
"There's no doubt" that vaccinating a COVID-19 survivor enhances both the amount and breadth of immunity "so that you cover not only the original (virus) but the variants," Dr. Anthony Fauci, the U.S. government's top infectious disease expert, said at a recent White House briefing.
The CDC recommends full vaccination, meaning both doses of two-dose vaccines, for everyone.
But in a separate study published Friday in JAMA Network Open, Rush University researchers reported just one vaccine dose gives the previously infected a dramatic boost in virus-fighting immune cells, more than people who have never been infected get from two shots.
Other recent studies published in Science and Nature show the combination of a prior infection and vaccination also broadens the strength of people's immunity against a changing virus. It's what virologist Shane Crotty of California's La Jolla Institute for Immunology calls "hybrid immunity."
Vaccinated survivors "can make antibodies that can recognize all kinds of variants even if you were never exposed to the variant," Crotty said. "It's pretty sweet."
One warning for anyone thinking of skipping vaccination if they had a prior infection: The amount of natural immunity can vary from person to person, possibly depending on how sick they were to begin with. The Rush University study found four of 29 previously infected people had no detectable antibodies before they were vaccinated — and the vaccines worked for them just like they work for people who never had COVID-19.
Why do many of the previously infected have such a robust response to vaccination? It has to do with how the immune system develops multiple layers of protection.
After either vaccination or infection, the body develops antibodies that can fend off the coronavirus the next time it tries to invade. Those naturally wane over time. If an infection sneaks past them, T cells help prevent serious illness by killing virus-infected cells -- and memory B cells jump into action to make lots of new antibodies.
Those memory B cells don't just make copies of the original antibodies. In immune system boot camps called germinal centers, they also mutate antibody-producing genes to test out a range of those virus fighters, explained University of Pennsylvania immunologist John Wherry.
The result is essentially a library of antibody recipes that the body can choose from after future exposures — and that process is stronger when vaccination triggers the immune system's original memory of fighting the actual virus.
With the delta variant's super infectiousness, getting vaccinated despite a prior infection "is more important now than it was before to be sure," Crotty said. "The breadth of your antibodies and potency against variants is going to be far better than what you have right now."
