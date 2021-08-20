The state health department on Friday reported 4,197 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 37 deaths related to COVID-19 since its last report on Wednesday.
The brings Michigan's pandemic total number of confirmed cases to 929,574, with 20,113 deaths.
Friday's daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the state health department since Wednesday's report. Over the past two days, the average number of new confirmed cases in Michigan is about 2,100 per day — up from 1,345 per day over the previous two-day period (Aug. 18-19) and up from 1,185 per day Aug. 14-16.
The Ottawa County Department of Public Health on Friday reported 184 new cases of the virus and one new death related to COVID-19 since Wednesday. That's 92 new cases each day, and brings the county's pandemic total number of cases to 34,132, with 32,675 recovered and 439 deaths.
Muskegon County's pandemic total number of confirmed cases, as of Friday, is 16,970, with 375 deaths related to COVID-19. The county has not reported a COVID-19-related death since late July. The county's new case count is up by 96 over the past two days, or 48 per day.
Ottawa, Kent health departments issue orders requiring mask use for young students
HOLLAND — The administrative health officers for Ottawa and Kent counties on Friday issued public health orders for their respective jurisdictions requiring masks be worn in pre-kindergarten through sixth grade educational settings.
These orders were issued to protect vulnerable individuals and those who are not yet vaccinated, to reduce transmission of COVID-19 in schools and the community, and to minimize interruptions to in-person learning, officials said.
The orders are issued pursuant to the Michigan Public Health Code, which authorizes public health officers to "take actions and make determinations necessary or appropriate to carry out the local health department's function to protect the public and prevent disease."
“This was a necessary decision as we are seeing rapid increases in COVID-19 cases due to the highly contagious delta variant,” said Dr. Adam London, administrative health officer for the Kent County Health Department. “It also appears as though this variant may be more likely to cause serious illness and hospitalization, so we need to take precautions to keep our children healthy and in school.”
The orders, which are identical but issued separately by jurisdiction, require the following:
— Educational institutions shall ensure that people in grades pre-kindergarten through six consistently and properly wear a facial covering (mask) while inside any closed building or structure.
— Educational institutions shall ensure that all persons, regardless of vaccination status, providing service to any persons in pre-kindergarten through grade six, properly and consistently wear a facial covering while inside any building or structure of the institution.
“Vaccinations prevent most COVID-19 infections,” said Lisa Stefanovsky, administrative health officer for the Ottawa County Department of Public Health. “However, many of our students are too young to be vaccinated, so our order seeks to protect them and slow the transmission of the coronavirus in our schools and community.”
The orders further define the terms of educational institutions, fully vaccinated persons and persons in educational settings.
Exceptions to these orders include: persons in the act of eating or drinking; persons under the age of 4 (supervised masking is recommended for children who are at least 2); persons with developmental conditions of any age attending school for whom it has been demonstrated that the use of a face covering would inhibit the person's access to education (these are limited to persons with an Individualized Education Plan, Section 504 Plan, Individualized Healthcare Plan or equivalent); vaccinated teachers who are working with children who are hard of hearing or students with developmental conditions who benefit from facial cues; or persons who have a medical reason confirmed in writing from a medical doctor or doctor of osteopathic medicine currently licensed to practice medicine in Michigan.
The health officers said they are keenly aware of the negative impact of school closures on students, teachers and families, but "we cannot afford another disrupted school year, so we all need to do our part to make sure that everyone remains healthy. This means getting a vaccine if you are eligible and wearing a mask indoors.”
The respective orders are effective immediately and will remain in effect until 60 days past the date COVID-19 vaccine is authorized or approved by the Food and Drug Administration and available to persons in pre-kindergarten through grade six, or community transmission for Kent and Ottawa counties are respectively categorized as “low” by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for at least seven consecutive days, or until further notice from the administrative health officer.
While this order only pertains to mask use relative to the younger students and service providers, the county health officials strongly recommend school administrators, teachers and parents closely adhere to the full guidelines from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, CDC, and the local health departments.
