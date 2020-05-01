The number of deaths from COVID-19 in Ottawa County has risen to 16, the county health department reported Friday.
The county's death toll had been steady at nine for nearly a week until the additional deaths reported Friday.
The number of positive COVID-19 cases in Ottawa County jumped to 300.
Kristina Wieghmink, the county's public information officer, said the latest laboratory-confirmed deaths include a female in her late 80s, a male in his 80s and a female in her 90s. There were three other deaths in which COVID-19 was listed as a "probable cause" — a female in her late 90s, a female in her early 80s and a female in her late 70s.
"Most of these had underlying health conditions," Wieghmink said. "We are so sorry to hear about these losses. This is more than just data and dashboard numbers — these are lives, these are people losing loved ones."
Wieghmink also explained the jump in county cases that appeared on Friday's dashboard. The updated number includes those with laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 diagnoses, as well as those who have likely COVID-19 symptoms and have been exposed to someone who has tested positive but may not have received a clinical diagnosis.
According to the Ottawa County dashboard, 10 percent of those with confirmed cases of COVID-19 required hospitalization, while 64 people have recovered from the virus.
The state health department says that the total number of deaths in Michigan has risen to 3,866, with 77 more reported Friday. There were 977 new confirmed cases in the state today, bringing Michigan's cumulative case count to 42,356.
Muskegon County has 288 cases and 17 deaths, the state health department reported Friday.
What you need to know today about the virus outbreak
From The Associated Press
As America tentatively emerges from weeks of lockdowns, the pandemic has taken its toll on workers who have been on the front lines all along. They have been packing and delivering supplies, caring for the sick and elderly, and keeping streets and buildings clean.
Around the world, millions of workers worldwide are marking international labor day trapped between hunger and fear, as more countries and states reopen for business even though the coronavirus pandemic is far from vanquished.
What's happening today:
— Essential workers will strike nationwide on May Day to demand safer conditions during the coronavirus outbreak, while other groups plan rallies against tight stay-at-home orders they say are crippling the U.S. economy.
— The rent is due again for more than 30 million people around the U.S. who have filed for unemployment benefits after losing work in the coronavirus pandemic.
— Beijing's parks and museums, including the ancient Forbidden City, reopen to the public after being closed for months by the coronavirus pandemic.
— When Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte said the government would relax some parts of a nationwide lockdown, residents entering an eighth week of home confinement to inhibit the coronavirus dove for their dictionaries.
— A U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agent and a telecommunications specialist are accused of stealing personal protective equipment, toilet paper and other supplies from an agency warehouse in Florida amid shortages caused by the coronavirus pandemic, law enforcement officials told The Associated Press.
— New York's schools and colleges will remain shut through the end of the academic year because of the pandemic, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Friday.
— President Donald Trump tweeted Friday that Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer should "give a little" and "put out the fire" a day after hundreds of conservative demonstrators, some with assault weapons, protested at the state Capitol against stay-at-home restrictions she imposed to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The Democratic governor, in a tweet, responded with a video of former First Lady Michelle Obama stating: "Our motto is: 'When they go low we go high.'"
— Late Thursday, Whitmer issued directives both proclaiming that the COVID-19 emergency continues and declaring new states of emergency and disaster after the Republican-controlled Michigan Legislature refused her request for a 28-day extension. The declarations are the foundation of her stay-home order and other measures to curb the spread of the virus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.