The Ottawa County Department of Public Health said Friday that the seven-day average number of new cases reported in the county reached 549.5.
That's up a bit from the 534 per-day average reported Wednesday and the 540 reported Monday. It was 442 per day a week ago and 347 per day two weeks ago.
The Ottawa County health department also reported Friday that there have been 66,605 cases of the virus and 692 deaths related to COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic. That's 1,329 more cases and three additional deaths than what was reported Wednesday.
The "Level of Community Transmission" in Ottawa County remains "high."
Michigan's COVID-19 update for Friday is delayed due to a technical issue, the state health department says.
On Wednesday, the state health department reported 86,009 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 501 more deaths related to COVID-19 since its last web update on Jan. 14. That equates to about 17,200 new cases and 100 deaths per day for each of the past five days.
As of Wednesday, Michigan's pandemic total number of confirmed cases of the virus was 1,832,716, with 28,980 deaths.
State fears confusion over COVID ruling at 'perilous moment'
LANSING (AP) — A court decision in favor of a northern Michigan restaurant could have dangerous consequences for confronting the COVID-19 pandemic, the state health department said in asking a judge to suspend the ruling or at least publicly clarify the impact.
The department said it fears the Jan. 13 opinion will cause confusion and resistance toward its ongoing orders statewide, especially a new requirement that nursing homes offer booster shots to residents.
Otsego County Judge Colin Hunter overturned a $5,000 fine against a Gaylord restaurant, Iron Pig Smokehouse, which had defied orders in 2020 to temporarily stop indoor dining as COVID-19 cases in Michigan were rising.
Hunter said a portion of a public health law used to make the order was unconstitutional. The decision is limited to his county in the northern Lower Peninsula, but the state believes the "general public" across Michigan will "attach more significance" to the judge's remarks than they deserve.
"This court's opinion ... comes at a very perilous moment," Assistant Attorney General Darrin Fowler said in a court filing Thursday. "The omicron variant has hit Michigan hard, taxing our hospitals and threatening the lives of our most vulnerable residents."
Hunter exceeded his authority by hearing a dispute over a fine and stretching it to make a decision about the constitutionality of a state law, said Fowler, who added that an appeal was planned.
The judge declined to reconsider his opinion but said the parties could return to his court for additional arguments.
Hunter's decision has been celebrated around Michigan by critics who have filed lawsuits over mask orders, quarantines and other virus-related mandates and mostly lost.
"This case can also be used as a persuasive case anywhere in the state to basically say, 'Hey judge, this judge in Otsego County made this ruling. We think you should do the same.' ... Every win like this is a feather in our hat!" Jayme McElvany said on Facebook.
