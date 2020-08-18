While I was on the “inside” recently during my mom's nine-day intensive care unit stay at North Ottawa Community Hospital, I took the opportunity to speak with and photograph some of those who have devoted their lives to keeping our community members healthy.
Registered nurse Jan Hines joined NOCH more than four decades ago as an aide after graduating from Grand Haven High School in 1979, close to half of the hospital's 100 years of existence.
She loved the work so much as a teenager that she continued with LPN and RN training, and recently helped my 97-year-old mom in the intensive care unit.
After 41 years, much of it on her feet, Hines said she still loves caring for patients at the Grand Haven hospital.
“It's a small town, so you remember names and faces,” she said. “It's a small-town community. Everyone knows everyone. You can say 'hi' to the person in the kitchen, in housekeeping, and you know them by name.”
Hines said she's thankful COVID-19 hasn't hit Northwest Ottawa County to the extent it has Detroit and Grand Rapids, but it's still a constant threat.
“It is stressful. It's concerning," she said. "If I take care of a COVID patient, I self-quarantine for 14 days. It's kind of a sacrifice, but it's for the patient, to be able to take care of the patient. They need the care.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.