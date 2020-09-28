A Grand Haven High School student has tested positive for COVID-19.
The school district sent an email to parents Tuesday alerting them that the student was recently diagnosed with the virus and is at home in isolation.
Grand Haven Area Public Schools, in collaboration with the Ottawa County Department of Public Health, has investigated this situation and say that all close contacts have been notified and will be home in quarantine.
In the email, GHHS Principal Tracy Wilson said students who were not within 6 feet of the afflicted student for an accumulated 15 minutes means “your student does not have to be quarantined because they are not considered to be at risk.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.