LANSING — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Monday signed an executive order to prohibit all events over 50 people or assemblages in shared indoor spaces.
The order went into effect at 9 a.m. Tuesday, March 17.
The order corresponds with the most recent guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The new restrictions will remain in place, like the school closure restrictions, until April 5 at 5 p.m.
This order provides an exception from its prohibition on assemblages for health care facilities, workplaces not open to the public, the state legislature, mass transit, the purchase of groceries or consumer goods, and the performance of agricultural or construction work.
“My No. 1 priority remains to protect the most people we can from the spread of coronavirus,” Whitmer said. “We are all better off when all of us are healthy, and that’s especially true for the most vulnerable. These aggressive actions are aimed at saving lives.
"My administration will continue to do everything we can to mitigate the spread of the disease and ensure our children, families, and businesses have the support they need during these challenging times. We are going to pull through this together, just as Michigan has done in the past.”
“The purpose of the executive order, and taking actions like these, is to limit close contact between individuals because of the specific way the virus spreads through respiratory droplets,” said MDHHS Chief Deputy for Health and Chief Medical Executive, Dr. Joneigh Khaldun. “These are very difficult decisions, but I believe together we can work to make the necessary adjustments to contain the pandemic and support one another.”
