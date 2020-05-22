LANSING — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Friday extended Michigan's stay-at-home order for two additional weeks, through June 12, also keeping closed theaters, gyms and other places of public accommodation at least until that time.
She also extended her emergency declaration through June 19.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced that bars and restaurants in the Upper Peninsula and parts of Northern Michigan can reopen, with restrictions, Friday. How will you react when bars and restaurants reopen locally?
