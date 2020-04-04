MUSKEGON — An unexpected gift to the Harbor Hospice Foundation means health care staff can now have live, interactive audio and video conversations with their hospice and palliative care patients without meeting with them in person, keeping both patients and medical personnel safer amid concerns about the rapidly spreading COVID-19.
